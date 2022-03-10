Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
MARCH 3
• Branden L. Hagen, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 2300 block of Garfield Street.
• Jeremy K. Farrell, 36, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South.
MARCH 4
• Jeremy J. Cordero, 28, was charged at 2118 Harrison Drive with carrying a weapon while intoxicated, going armed with intent, public intoxication and reckless use of a firearm.
• Anthony Hernandez Gonzalez, 22, was charged at 2118 Harrison Drive with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Taylor J. Wiersema, 23, was charged with domestic-abuse assault.
MARCH 5
• Whitney S. Joslin, 23, was charged with driving while barred, habitual offender and possession of a controlled substance, third offense in the 900 block of South 14th Street.
• Devin W. Burns-Shipp, 29, was charged with assault and with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
• Timothy J. Kyarsgaard, 41, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury.
• Nicole L. Kunau, 49, was charged at North Eighth Street and Main Avenue with operating while intoxicated, first offense.
MARCH 6
• Marcus A. Hook, 27, was arrested on a warrant at 241 Seventh Ave. North.
MARCH 8
• Jeff English, 65, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue North.
• Taylor J. Wiersema, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue South.
• Zachary D. Williams-Knee was charged in the 2300 block of Lincoln Way with trespassing.
MARCH 9
• Joshua D. Cramer, 33, was charged with first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft in the 700 block of First Avenue.
• Nicholas K. H. Bakas, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of South Fourth Street.
• Jaycob K. Pell, 35, was charged with first-degree harassment in the 2700 block of South 19th Street.
• Jaycob K. Pell, 35, was arrested on two warrants in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South.
• Nicholas A. Anderson, 38, was charged with providing false identification information, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on a warrant in the 400 bock of North Fifth Street.
