clinton police car, black

Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

MARCH 3

• Branden L. Hagen, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 2300 block of Garfield Street.

• Jeremy K. Farrell, 36, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South.

MARCH 4

• Jeremy J. Cordero, 28, was charged at 2118 Harrison Drive with carrying a weapon while intoxicated, going armed with intent, public intoxication and reckless use of a firearm.

• Anthony Hernandez Gonzalez, 22, was charged at 2118 Harrison Drive with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

• Taylor J. Wiersema, 23, was charged with domestic-abuse assault.

MARCH 5

• Whitney S. Joslin, 23, was charged with driving while barred, habitual offender and possession of a controlled substance, third offense in the 900 block of South 14th Street.

• Devin W. Burns-Shipp, 29, was charged with assault and with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

• Timothy J. Kyarsgaard, 41, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury.

• Nicole L. Kunau, 49, was charged at North Eighth Street and Main Avenue with operating while intoxicated, first offense.

MARCH 6

• Marcus A. Hook, 27, was arrested on a warrant at 241 Seventh Ave. North.

MARCH 8

• Jeff English, 65, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue North.

• Taylor J. Wiersema, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue South.

• Zachary D. Williams-Knee was charged in the 2300 block of Lincoln Way with trespassing.

MARCH 9

• Joshua D. Cramer, 33, was charged with first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft in the 700 block of First Avenue.

• Nicholas K. H. Bakas, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

• Jaycob K. Pell, 35, was charged with first-degree harassment in the 2700 block of South 19th Street.

• Jaycob K. Pell, 35, was arrested on two warrants in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South.

• Nicholas A. Anderson, 38, was charged with providing false identification information, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on a warrant in the 400 bock of North Fifth Street.

Tags

Trending Video