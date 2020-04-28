Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
April 20
• Erin M. Eversoll, 37, was cited at 1125 Eighth Ave. South for trespass, no damage/injury.
• John J. Gillen, 33, was cited at 1125 Eighth Ave. South for trespass, no damage/injury.
April 23
• Matthew W. Radenslaben, 37, was arrested at 433 Eighth Ave. South for unlawful possession of a prescription drug; possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alex J. Wailand, 20, was arrested at 444 Fifth Ave. South for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
