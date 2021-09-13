Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Aug. 29
• Kelsey N. Baldridge, 29, was arrested at Burger King, 1010 N. Second St., on two out-of-county warrants and one in-county warrant.
• Joshua A. Bousman, 32, was charged in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue South with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Bradley S. Goddard, 32, was charged at Awesome Car Wash, 2215 Manufacturing Drive, with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ike Morris IV, 28, was charged in the 1900 block of Pershing Boulevard with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense.
• Adam M. Otto, 37, was charged at Seventh Avenue North and North Fourth Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Aug. 30
• Jarrod C. Meurs, 40, was charged at Illowa Storage, 1723 14th Ave. South, with interference with official acts.
Aug. 31
• Sarah L. Coon, 33, was charged at Clinton Pony Fields with third-degree burglary.
• Arran L. Keller, 47, was charged at 2815 Roosevelt St. with contempt, violation of a no-contact/protective order.
Sept. 1
• Wade L. Morrow, 51, was charged at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., with possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
• Jessica A. Schoenig, 31, was charged in the 2200 block of Camanche Avenue with interference with official acts and disorderly conduct, obstruct public way.
• Samantha A. Soibel, 35, was arrested in the 500 block alley of Sixth and Seventh avenues south on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 2
• Dustin R. Byrd, 38, was charged at Subway inside Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
• Dackeren N. Moore, 31, was arrested at 615 Second Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Eugene C. Newton, 38, was charged at 425 Second Ave. South with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and arrested on a bench warrant.
• Michael S. Schreiner, 32, was arrested at Jewel Osco, 1307 N. Second St., on an out-of-county warrant.
Sept. 3
• Derrell M. Davis, 25, was charged in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue North with failure to affix drug stamp; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense; and possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
Sept. 4
• Russell W. Bartels, 33, was charged at 767 14th Ave. South for public intoxication.
• Ryan B. Horton, 40, was arrested in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue South on two in-county arrest warrants and also charged with interference with official acts.
• Joseph A. Robbins Jr., 39, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Second Street on an in-county warrant.
• James P. Sagers, 30, was arrested at the Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. North, on a bench warrant.
• Michael A. Walker, 44, was arrested at 520 N. Third St. on two out-of-county warrants.
Sept. 5
• Mark T. Anthony, 25, was charged at 2300 Wallace St. with driving while license denied or revoked.
• Anthony A. Dann, 26, was arrested at 328 Third Ave. North on three out-of-county warrants.
Sept. 6
• Timothy D. Sally, 42, was charged in the 1600 block of Pershing Boulevard with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.