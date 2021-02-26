Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Feb. 14
• Randy M. Frazier, 37, was charged at 738 13th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault, third offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Donte S. Phillips, 25, was charged at 540 10th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
Feb. 16
• Mark T. Anthony, 25, was charged at Seventh Avenue South and South Fifth Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Adam M. Clark, 30, was charged at Springdale Drive and Bluff Boulevard with public intoxication.
• Michael D. Mills, 28, was arrested at 2408 Barker St. on three bench warrants.
Feb. 17
• Richard R. Scheelk, 40, was charged at 2300 Valley West Court, Room 124, with contempt, violation of a no-contact/protective order.
Feb. 18
• Javon S. Henderson, 21, was charged at 316 N. Third St. with contempt, violation of a no-contact/protective order.
• Timothy D. Sally, 42, was charged in the 1200 block of Springdale Drive with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense and interference with official acts.
• Benjamin J. Zirbes, 28, was charged at 515 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 2B, with possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and arrested on a bench warrant and an in-county warrant.
Feb. 19
• Joseph J. Accera Jr., 27, was charged at Mercy North Hospital, 1410 N. Fourth St., with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury, and public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.