Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Feb. 14

• Randy M. Frazier, 37, was charged at 738 13th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault, third offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness.

• Donte S. Phillips, 25, was charged at 540 10th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.

Feb. 16

• Mark T. Anthony, 25, was charged at Seventh Avenue South and South Fifth Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.

• Adam M. Clark, 30, was charged at Springdale Drive and Bluff Boulevard with public intoxication.

• Michael D. Mills, 28, was arrested at 2408 Barker St. on three bench warrants.

Feb. 17

• Richard R. Scheelk, 40, was charged at 2300 Valley West Court, Room 124, with contempt, violation of a no-contact/protective order.

Feb. 18

• Javon S. Henderson, 21, was charged at 316 N. Third St. with contempt, violation of a no-contact/protective order.

• Timothy D. Sally, 42, was charged in the 1200 block of Springdale Drive with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense and interference with official acts.

• Benjamin J. Zirbes, 28, was charged at 515 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 2B, with possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and arrested on a bench warrant and an in-county warrant.

Feb. 19

• Joseph J. Accera Jr., 27, was charged at Mercy North Hospital, 1410 N. Fourth St., with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury, and public intoxication.

