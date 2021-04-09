Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
March 19
• Anna K. Kaiden, 33, was charged at 370 22nd Place with violation of a no-contact/protective order.
• Matthew W. Radenslaben, 38, was charged at 370 22nd Place with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
March 20
• Lyndsi E. Lufkin, 22, was arrested at 615 Second Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Benjamin J. Zirbes, 28, was charged in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on two bench warrants.
March 21
• Tara L. Hattendorf, 44, was arrested in the 300 block of Buell Avenue on a bench warrant.
• Tyra T. Taylor, 27, was charged in the 2200 block of McKinley Street with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and domestic abuse-assault, no injury.
• David O. Wagner, 57, was arrested at Timber Motel, 2225 Lincoln Way, on an out-of-county warrant.
March 22
• Kedrick L. Ford, 29, was arrested at South Sixth Street and Locust Place for public intoxication.
March 23
• Adam M. Dalton, 29, was charged in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin J. Taylor, 29, was charged at Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincoln Way, with second-degree theft and arrested on an in-county warrant.
• Marquette L. Walton, 28, was charged in the 1600 block of North Fourth Street with driving while barred as a habitual offender.
March 24
• William T. Foley, 40, was arrested at 1419 Seventh Street Northwest on two out-of-county arrest warrants and also charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Shelly R. Haley, 54, was arrested at 819 11th Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Daniel F. Murphy, 45, was arrested at the Clinton County Clerk of Courts Office, 612 N. Second St., on a bench warrant.
March 25
• Zachary J. Taylor, 23, was charged at North Second Street and Eighth Avenue North for driving while barred.
March 26
• Dominque N. Everson, 36, was arrested at South 19th Street and Manufacturing Drive on two in-county warrants.
March 27
• Garrett M. Robb, 26, was arrested in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
• Travis M. Robertson, 30, was charged at Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and failure to affix drug stamp, 10 or more dosage units.
March 28
• Miranda R. Crowe, 29, was charged at Rainbow Park, 26th Avenue North and Garfield Street, with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
• Robert W. Huebbe Jr., 45, was charged at 1007 Seventh Ave. South with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Gabrielle E. Laughlin, 20, was charged at Rainbow Park, 26th Avenue North and Garfield Street, with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
• Reed D. Speakman, 20, was charged at Rainbow Park, 26th Avenue North and Garfield Street, with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
• Lydia M. Wells, 24, was charged at Rainbow Park, 26th Avenue North and Garfield Street, with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
March 29
• Ryan M. Peters, 28, was charged at 2220 Roosevelt St., Apt. B, with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
March 30
• Connie N. Davis, 36, was charged at 220 Third Ave. South with reckless use of fire or explosives and trespass, no damage/injury.
• Erin M. Eversoll, 38, was charged in the 500 block of First Avenue for possession with drug paraphernalia and also arrested on a bench warrant.
• Ryan B. Horton, 40, was charged at 220 Third Ave. South with reckless use of fire or explosives and trespass, no damage/injury.
• Dakota J. Palmer Roden, 18, was charged in the 1600 block of 27th Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Jarrod D. Rickertsen, 47, was arrested in the 700 block alley between Park Place and Third Street on two bench warrants.
• Reuben M. Ritz, 30, was charged at Camanche Avenue and 15th Avenue South with driving while barred.
March 31
• Samantha M. Jewell, 39, was charged at Glenwood Place and North Bluff Boulevard with carrying weapons, concealed firearm; and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
• William E. Kohl, 37, was charged at 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 220, with third-degree attempted burglary and possession of burglar's tools.
• Twana M. Lavigne, 42, was arrested at 1827 27th Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
• Daniel F. Murphy, 45, was charged at Mercy North Hospital, 1410 N. Fourth St., with interference with official acts and trespass, no damage/injury.
• Robert J. White, 28, was charged at 1018 Roosevelt St. with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked and reckless driving.
April 1
• Michelle A. Brashear, 42, was charged at 546 Seventh Ave. South with fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts and also arrested on two out-of-county warrants.
• Evelyn Rivera, 25, was charged at 2352 Valley West Court, Suite B, with domestic abuse-assault, no injury, and interference with official acts.
April 2
• Tabitha M. Camp, 29, was arrested at 315 Main Ave. on an out-of-county warrant.
April 7
• William L. Nylin Jr., 44, was charged at 430 Locust Place with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.