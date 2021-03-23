Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
March 3
• Casey S. Barry, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of South Fifth Street on an out-of-county warrant.
• Shane R. Brown, 34, was arrested at 430 Locust Place on an out-of-county warrant.
• Kelly S. Jensen, 47, was arrested at 844 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. A, on two bench warrants.
March 4
• Electra R. Daehler, 27, was arrested at 850 First Ave., Apt. 64, on a bench warrant.
• Mark E. Handlon, 66, was charged in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Dylan H. Richey, 19, was charged at 1140 Willany Drive with fifth-degree theft.
March 5
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, was charged at Walgreens, 806 S. Fourth St., with public intoxication.
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, was charged at Shell, 401 Second Ave. South, with public intoxication.
March 6
• Arran L. Keller, 47, was charged at 2815 Roosevelt St. with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Matthew W. Radenslaben, 38, was arrested at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, on an in-county warrant.
March 7
• Joshua S. Franklin, 23, was charged at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, with public intoxication.
• Randy M. Frazier, 37, was charged at 738 13th Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
Patricia A. Sherrod, 62, was charged at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 207, with false report/911 call.
March 8
• Tommie J. Smith, 53, was chared at 626 12th Ave. South, Apt. B2, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Fred T. Velasquez, 37, was charged at 829 Gateway Ave., Apt. 7, with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Bradley C. Widener, 34, was arrested at Clinton School Plant Services, 431 Seventh Ave. South, on an out-of-county warrant.
March 9
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 37, was arrested in the 100 block of North Fifth Street on a bench warrant.
• Jeffery L. Stutting Jr., 34, was charged at 247 Fourth Ave. North with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
March 10
• Delbert S. Coon, 46, was arrested at 607 Third Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Mikel E. Huling, 46, was charged at Murphy USA, 2346 Virginia Ave., with driving while barred, habitual offender.
March 11
• Levi D. Young, 32, was charged at 429 Third Ave. North with child endangerment, substantial risk, no injury; and domestic abuse-assault with intent to inflict serious injury, use or display weapon.
