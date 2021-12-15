clinton police car, white

Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Nov. 30

• Heidi L. Bilderback, 51, was charged at 850 First Ave., Apt. 63, with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury; and interference with official acts. 

• Ryan B. Horton, 40, was charged at 537 Sixth Ave. South with trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, third offense. 

• Aviance C. Robinson, 21, was charged at Elmhurst Court and South Bluff Boulevard with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense. 

Dec. 1

• Lynette S. Decker, 50, was charged at 100 S. Fifth St. with driving while barred, habitual offender. 

Dec. 2 

• A 16-year-old was charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief and reckless use of fire or explosives. 

• James C. Bull, 47, was charged at 1102 N. 10th St. with operating while under the influence, first offense; eluding, and interference with official acts. 

• Jeffery Q. Evans, 36, was arrested at McDonald's, 1804 Lincoln Way, on a bench warrant. 

• Nikiwa A. Holmes, 41, was arrested at 507 Fourth Ave. South on an in-county warrant. 

• Demeko E. Johnson, 45, was charged in the 300 block of 23rd Avenue North with driving while barred, habitual offender. 

• Jerome B. Sack, 53, was charged in the 400 block of South Fifth Street with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. 

Dec. 3 

• Christian G. Dykstra, 37, was charged at Ace Hardware, 411 Seventh Ave. South, with fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts. 

• Jade L. Green, 26, was arrested at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., on a bench warrant. 

• Cory D. Hoover, 39, was charged at the Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, with third-degree burglary, vehicle, second or subsequent offense. 

Dec. 5 

• Gabriela S. Lopez-Martin, 24, was arrested at the Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way, on an out-of-county warrant. 

Dec. 6 

• Ashley S. Dennis, 29, was charged at Bluff Elementary School, 1421 S. Bluff Blvd., with truancy, first offense. 

• Steve D. Hester, 31, was charged at Awesome Car Wash, 2215 Manufacturing Drive, with second-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony and operating while under the influence, first offense. 

• Jonathan Ponce, 25, was charged in the 600 block of North Fifth Street with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense. 

• Tara Seats, 26, was charged at 107 Fayette St. with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, causing bodily injury. 

Dec. 9 

• Kyle J. Eagan, 24, was charged in the 600 block of North Fifth Street with operating while under the influence, first offense. 

