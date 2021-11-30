Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Nov. 22
• Bryan L. Cheramy, 62, was charged in the 400 block of South Second Street with public intoxication, first offense.
• Jakob M. Rathje, 44, was arrested at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincoln Way, on a bench warrant.
• Trevor R. Wierenga, 22, was arrested at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincoln Way, on a bench warrant.
Nov. 23
• Linda K. Davis, 67, was charged at Clinton Liquor and Convenience, 1641 S. Bluff Blvd., with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Dwight D. Perry, 32, was charged at Snodgrass Motors, 2434 Camanche Ave., with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, providing false identification information and possessing drug paraphernalia and was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
Nov. 24
• Khary E. Bowens, 45, was arrested at Nottingham West Apartments, 2715 S. 18th St., on an out-of-county warrant.
Nov. 25
• Brandon L. Abbott, 34, was charged at 906 Fifth Ave. South with fifth-degree theft.
• David A. Bessellieu Jr., 25, was charged at 906 Fifth Ave. South with fifth-degree theft and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
Nov. 28
• Stephenie K. Banker, 33, was arrested at 716 Tower Road on an out-of-county warrant.
• Jason P. Drury, 47, was charged at 1812 Roosevelt St. with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, causing bodily injury.
• Jeff M. English, 65, was arrested at 423 Fifth Ave. North on an in-county warrant.
• Andrew E. Higgins, 40, was charged at Remington's, 2300 Lincoln Way, with trespass.
• Zachary T. McDivitt, 35, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury; and interference with official acts.
• Waylon J. Koehler, 42, was charged at 1119 Fourth Ave. North with second-degree harassment, threatening bodily injury; assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury; domestic abuse-assault; and interference with official acts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.