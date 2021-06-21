Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law. June 4
• Jean M. Conklin, 36, was arrested in the 800 block of Seventh Avenue South on an in-county warrant. {/div}• Michael T. Wilcox, 39, was arrested at Eastern Iowa Propane, 4540 Lincoln Wway, on an out-of-county warrant.
June 5
• Jason H. Combs, 32, was charged in the 200 block of 18th Avenue North with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
June 6
• Willie Cherry IV, 46, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
June 7
• Desmond D. Batts, 43, was charged at 615 Second Ave. South with two counts of assault.
• Daniel F. Murphy, 45, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with interference with official acts and disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
• Thomas T. Otten, 45, was charged at 600 14th Ave. North with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
June 8
• Lynn A. Barten, 58, was charged at 209 N. Fifth St., with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Melinda A. Bell, 40, was charged in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue South with driving while barred.
• Joshua P. Kane, 22, was arrested at 506 Fourth Ave. North on a bench warrant.
• Lisa M. Malone, 42, was arrested in the 800 block of Eighth Avenue South on a bench warrant.
• Martin R. Mussmann Jr., 78, was arrested at 1915 Pershing Blvd. on a bench warrant.
• Tommie J. Smith, 53, was charged in the 600 block of 10th Avenue South with driving while barred.
June 9
• Amanda M. Cuatlacuatl, 40, was charged at 850 First Ave., Apt. 66, with domestic abuse-assault, second offense.
• Kindrea M. Chavez, 40, was arrested at Shell Central, 401 Second Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
• Ty M. Hatheway, 29, was arrested at Shell Central, 401 Second Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
• Paige N. Lafary, 29, was arrested in the 300 block of South Fifth Street on a bench warrant.
June 10
• Candace R. Middendorf, 22, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with animal neglect and child endangerment.
• Julian R. Miller, 27, was charged at 3400 Anamosa Road with eluding, reckless driving, assault on persons in certain occupations and second-degree theft.
June 11
• Tonay M. Hofman, 24, was arrested in the 200 block of 15th Avenue North on a bench warrant.{div}• Matthew A. Wright, 41, was charged in the 1300 block of Pershing Boulevard with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
