Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Aug. 21
• Richard T. Lewis, 28, was charged at SA Liqour, 320 N. Fourth St., with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Michael D. Mills, 28, was arrested at 2400 Barker St. on two bench warrants.
Aug. 22
• Jacob A. Chisholm II, 24, was charged in the 1500 block of Crestline with unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense.
• Electra R. Daehler, 27, was charged at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincoln Way, with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
• Kenneth R. Johnson Jr., 31, was charged at Nottingham Apartments, 850 First Ave., with obstruction of emergency communications; domestic abuse-assault, third offense, cause bodily injury/mental illness; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender.
• David A. Sagers Jr., 36, was arrested at 718 First Ave. on 12 in-county warrants.
Aug. 23
• Ky M. Giellis, 27, was arrested in the 400 block alley between Fifth and Sixth avenues north on two bench warrants.
• Fabian L. McCoy, 27, was arrested at 243 19th Place on two bench warrants.
• Nakita M. Wainwright, 32, was charged at 1804 N. Second St. with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
Aug. 25
• Derrick A. Bailey, 36, was charged at 1847 27th Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Shadrick E. Wyatt, 25, was charged at 1315 N. Fourth St. with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Aug. 26
• Avery C. Brooks-Davis, 32, was charged at Shell Central, 401 Second Ave. South, with two counts of taxable substance, possessing or distributing without tax stamp; on two in-county warrants; and with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense; dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; and intent to deliver marijuana under 50 kilograms.
Aug. 27
• Brandin L. Clark, 28, was charged at Murphy USA, 2346 Virginia Ave., with fifth-degree theft.
• Brandon T. Myers, 44, was charged at 123 N. Sixth St. with assault, uses/displays dangerous weapon; and going armed with intent.
