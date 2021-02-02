Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Jan. 22
• Christopher P. Halford, 33, was arrested in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South on an in-county warrant and charged with driving while barred.
Jan. 23
• Marshall W. Barr, 30, was arrested at 1419 Seventh St. Northwest on a bench warrant.
• Danielle L. Neuschwanger, 33, was charged at Dollar General, 340 Fifth Ave. South, with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and third-degree theft.
Jan. 24
• Lexxus L. Thomas, 18, was charged at Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., with third-degree theft.
Jan. 25
• Ricky L. Bowman Sr., 53, was charged at Goodwill, 1015 13th Ave. North, with public intoxication.
• Bernard J. Carroll Jr., 60, was arrested at 301 1/2 S. Second St., Apt. 203, on a bench warrant.
Jan. 26
• Andre A. Little, 25, was charged at 426 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 3, with domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, no injury.
• Jody R. Miller, 33, was charged at 813 15th Ave. South with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Jan. 27
• Joel M. Farrell, 32, was charged at 833 12th Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Ryan B. Horton, 39, was arrested in the 400 block alley between Fifth and Sixth avenues south on a bench warrant.
• James T. Johnson, 38, was arrested at Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincoln Way, on a bench warrant and on an out-of-county warrant.
Jan. 28
• Javon S. Henderson, 21, was charged at 316 N. Third St. with domestic abuse-assault, no injury.
Jan. 29
• Lawrence B. Monger, 52, was charged at 519 Ninth Ave. South with public intoxication.
• Shane S. Stoller, 44, was charged at 1511 N. Third St. with domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
