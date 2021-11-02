Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Oct. 29
• Robin A. Hunter, 48, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an out-of-county warrant.
Oct. 30
• Raymond M. Fink, 52, was charged at the North Bridge, 19th Avenue North and Roosevelt Street, with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury/mental illness; two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury; and one count of interference with official acts, bodily injury result.
• Dustin G. Paysen, 24, was charged at 2431 N. Second St. with domestic abuse-assault, strangulation with bodily injury.
• Isaac J. Rowden III, 25, was charged at 507 Fourth Ave. South with interference with official acts, bodily injury result.
Oct. 31
• Ashley L. Gonzalez, 28, was charged at 1711 Lincoln Way, Room 222, with interference with official acts, bodily injury result.
• Nelson T. Grismore II, 36, was charged at 1826 N. Second St. with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury; and harassment of public officers or employees.
• Lashelle Harris, 47, was charged at 736 13th Ave. South with operating while under the influence, first offense; and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
• Isaac J. Rowden III, 25, was charged in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order; and interference with official acts.
• Heather N. Stafford, 32, was charged at 1826 N. Second St. with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
