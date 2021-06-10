Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
May 22
• Austin J. Becker, 26, was charged at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David L. Hayton Jr., 32, was arrested at 447 First Ave., No. 2, on an in-county warrant.
• Timothy J. Indelicato, 40, was arrested at 1850 Glendale Road, No. 62, on an in-county warrant.• Thomas R. King Jr., 47, was charged at the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office, 1900 N. Third St., with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Christina M. Krisinski, 33, was charged in the 600 block of South Fourth Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Jason A. Manning, 30, was arrested at Fifth Avenue South and South Ninth Street on a bench warrant.
• Jacob D. Partin, 30, was charged in the 600 block of South Sixth Street with operating while under the influence, second offense, and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
• Peyton K. Ross, 46, was arrested at Country Inn and Suites, 2224 Lincoln Way, on a bench warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
• Doria M. Varnado, 33, was arrested at 647 Fifth Ave. South on two arrest warrants.
May 23
• Mark T. Anthony, 25, was charged in the 200 block of South Second Street with driving while license denied or revoked and arrested on a bench warrant.
• Evan M. Farwell, 22, was charged in the 2600 block of North Third Street with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard W. Lundin, 55, was charged at Sixth Avenue South and Seventh Avenue South with eluding and possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
• Garrett M. Robb, 26, was arrested in the 600 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south on a bench warrant.
• Shane S. Stoller, 45, was arrested at 1511 N. Third St. on a bench warrant.
May 24
• Nathon E. Brannum, 39, was arrested in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue South on an out-of-county warrant.
• Brandon L. Coon, 26, was charged at 547 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 1, with possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on an in-county warrant.
• Aundrea R. Findley, 23, was charged in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
• Vicki J. Squires, 49, was charged at 644 Seventh Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Dustin J. Taylor, 29, was arrested at 619 Second Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Alex J. Wailand, 21, was charged at 546 Sixth Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault with intent to inflict serious injury, use or display weapon; contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order; going armed with intent; and first-degree harassment.
May 25
• Nolan M. Bebensee, 22, was charged in the 700 block of 11th Avenue South with driving while barred.
• Sarah L. Coon, 33, was charged at 512 11th Ave. South with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
• Brian L. Smith, 40, was arrested at 202 N. Bluff Blvd, Apt. 214, on an out-of-county warrant.
May 26
• Evan L. Ellis, 30, was arrested at 318 21st Place on an out-of-county warrant.
• Jessica L. Lane, 34, was charged at 730 Ninth Ave. South with violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Isaac Rowden III, 24, was charged at 730 Ninth Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and possession of a controlled substance, first offense. He also was arrested on a bench warrant.
May 27
• Bradley S. Blean, 50, was arrested at Remington’s, 2300 Lincoln Way, on an in-county warrant.
• Kristina K. Christenson, 32, was charged in the 500 block of South Eighth Street with driving while barred.
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 37, was charged in the 500 block of South Eighth Street with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and arrested on a bench warrant.
• Jill M. Jennings, 37, was arrested in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South on a bench warrant.
• Bryan T. Larson, 28, was charged at 831 14th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
May 29
• Kosedrain L. Brown, 36, was charged at 500 Seventh Ave. South with assault, no injury; and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Adam J. Housenga, 37, was charged at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., with driving while barred.
May 30
• Jamillia I. Jones, 20, was charged at 422 Glenwood Place Apt. 11, with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Nathan O. Whittington, 31, was charged in the 2700 block of Lincoln Way with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 31
• Timothy J. Dauen, 39, was arrested at Nottingham West Apartments, 2715 S. 18th St., on a bench warrant.
• Lindsey A. Kuelper, 26, was charged at 431 Second Ave. North with assault, no injury.
• Tremayne L. Smith, 35, was charged at 850 First Ave., Apt. 40, with two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
June 1
• Willie B. Harris, 58, was charged in the 500 block alley between Fifth and Sixth avenues south with driving while barred.
• Joshua K. James, 29, was arrested at Mill Creek Parkway and Lincoln Way on an out-of-county warrant.
• Stephan F. Johnson, 24, was arrested in the 200 block of Main Avenue on a bench warrant.
• Keith J. King, 36, was charged at Mill Creek Parkway and Harts Mill Road with driving while barred.
• Jonathan D. Mace, 31, was charged at 643 First Ave. with assault, uses/displays dangerous weapon.
• Jordan D. Mooney, 22, was arrested at 850 First Ave., Apt. 40, on an out-of-county warrant.
• Gabriel M. Riojas, 27, was charged at 641 Sixth Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Joshua E. Williams, 28, was arrested at 3627 N. Third St. on two bench warrants.
June 2
• Decore A. Johnston, 34, was charged at 417 Fifth Ave. South with public intoxication.
• Joshua A. Lilly, 35, was charged at Clinton Park, South Fourth Street and Third Avenue South, with interference with official acts.
• Edward W. Meeker Jr., 42, was charged in the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
June 3
• Christopher A. Huebbe, 20, was charged at South Third Street and Third Avenue South with driving while license under suspension, reckless driving and second-degree theft.
• Lewis W. Jones, 29, was charged at 911 S. Fifth St. with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree burglary.
June 4
• Albert D. Phillips, 52, was arrested at River City Brewing Company, 212 S. Fourth St., on a bench warrant.
• Aaron L. Walters, 34, was charged at 721 Albany Court with interference with official acts and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.