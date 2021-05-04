Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
April 16
• James P. Sagers, 30, was arrested at 1925 Roosevelt St. on a bench warrant.
April 17
• Austin M. Callahan, 26, was arrested at 2418 S. 18th St. on a bench warrant.
• Justin D. Nance, 29, was arrested at McDonalds, 1804 Lincoln Way, on a bench warrant.
• Guylene M. Savochka, 39, was arrested at 410 10th Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
• Scott R. Sheppard, 57, was charged at McDonalds, 729 N. Second St., with operating while under the influence, second offense.
• Chad M. Smith, 33, was charged at 647 Locust Place with possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 18
• Matthew J. Brooks, 30, was arrested at 243 19th Place on an in-county warrant.
• Bryan L. Cheramy, 61, was charged at 230 Seventh Ave. North with public intoxication and first-degree harassment.
April 19 • Dakota K. Mitchell, 20, was charged at 1812 Roosevelt St. with public intoxication.
• Todd A. Striley, 39, was charged at the riverfront with assault, causing bodily injury/mental illness.
April 20
• Mary K. Holzerland, 36, was arrested at 767 11th Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Lori A. Long, 44, was charged at 607 Third Ave. South with assault, intent to inflict serious injury.
• Fabian L. McCoy, 28, was charged at 540 Fourth Ave. South with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first offense; arrested on two bench warrants; and charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 21
• Murray D. Henricks Jr., 23, was arrested at 2315 Pershing Blvd. on two in-county arrest warrants and six bench warrants.
• Devan R. Hixson, 42, was charged at Mill Creek Parkway and LaMetta Wynn Drive with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Daniel F. Murphy, 45, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on two in-county arrest warrants.
• Daniel F. Murphy, 45, was arrested in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North on a bench warrant.
• Erika N. Raser, 18, was arrested at 266 18th Place on an out-of-county warrant and also charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
April 23
• Carley Campbell Jr., 26, was charged at Main Avenue Pub, 115 Main Ave., with reckless use of firearm, no injury or property damage; and carrying weapons, concealed firearm.
• Kendrell A. Keith, 26, was charged at Main Avenue Pub, 115 Main Ave., with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon.
• Bradley D. Savochka, 33, was charged at 810 Sixth Ave. South with public intoxication.
• Bobbie J. Vance, 28, was charged at Main Avenue Pub, 115 Main Ave., with public intoxication.
