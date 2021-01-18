Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Jan. 8
• Jolene M. Fairbanks, 32, was charged at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, with providing false identification information to a peace officer and third-degree theft.
• Kelly S. Jensen, 47, was arrested at 844 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. A, on two bench warrants.
Jan. 9
• Addy L. Beecher, 30, was charged at South 13th Street and 15th Avenue with second-degree theft.
• Murray D. Henricks Jr., 23, was arrested at 266 18th Place on a bench warrant.
• Keegen W. Stage, 25, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, no injury.
Jan. 12
• David S. Greene, 46, was charged in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, first offense; carrying weapons, concealed firearm; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
• Kiyon K. Orr, 40, was charged at 125 N. Fifth St. with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; interference with official acts, firearm; fifth-degree theft; and first-degree harassment.
Jan. 13
• Daniel F. Murphy, 45, was arrested at 1001 Pershing Blvd. on a bench warrant.
• Melody L. Smith, 60, was charged at Farm and Fleet, 1600 Lincoln Way, with third-degree theft.
Jan. 14
• John R. Roth Jr., 37, was charged at 255 20th Place with domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, no injury and child endangerment.
