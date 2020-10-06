Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Sept. 24
• Savannah K. Dietrick, 18, was charged at 426 Sixth Ave. North with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Sept. 25
• Brandon L. Coon, 26, was arrested at South Fifth Street and Third Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 26
• Brandi J. Wright, 42, was charged at 2364 Barker St. with operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Sept. 27
• Christopher J. Hartman-Hans, 23, was arrested at 758 Eighth Ave. South on four bench warrants.
• Devont’e J. Jones, 25, was charged at 2335 N. Seventh St. with domestic abuse-assault, second offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Efrain Sanchez Miranda Sr., 31, was arrested at 1802 1/2 Camanche Ave. on an out-of-county warrant.
Sept. 28
• Devont’e J. Jones, 25, was charged at 2335 N. Seventh St. with one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
• Philippe D. Mayer, 36, was charged at 828 12th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
Sept. 29
• A 17-year-old was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
• A 17-year-old was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
• Lashelle Harris, 46, was arrested at 562 Seventh Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Darnell D. McKinney Jr., 28, was arrested at 216 Eighth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 30
• Christiane Arroyo Nieves, 30, was arrested at 1528 Camanche Ave. on an in-county warrant.
• Nicholas A. Conrad, 24, was charged at 1207 13th Ave. North with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Adrianne K. Zito, 35, was arrested at 281 25th Ave. North on an out-of-county warrant.
Oct. 1
• Jessie E. Bruggenwirth, 39, was charged in the 200 block of 33rd Avenue North with operating while under the influence, second offense.
• Virginia M. Gonzalez, 29, was charged in the 400 block of Ninth Avenue South with domestic abuse-assault, no injury.
• Dalton R. Sipe, 26, was charged at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; and possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and arrested on three out-of-county warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.