clinton police car, black

Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Jan. 3 

• Kyle F. Decoster, 33, was charged at 2108 Garfield St. with assault on persons in certain occupations, dangerous weapon; domestic abuse-assault, no injury and arrested on an in-county warrant. 

• Willie B. Harris, 58, was arrested in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South for driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense. 

Jan. 4 

• Gary E. Emmert, 40, was charged in the 100 block of North Third Street with driving while barred. 

Jan. 7 

• Jason P. Miller, 30, was arrested at 440 Seventh Ave. South, lower, on an in-county warrant. 

Jan. 8 

• Dustin J. Taylor, 29, was arrested in the 600 block alley between Second and Third avenues south for driving while barred. 

Tags

Trending Video