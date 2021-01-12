Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Jan. 3
• Kyle F. Decoster, 33, was charged at 2108 Garfield St. with assault on persons in certain occupations, dangerous weapon; domestic abuse-assault, no injury and arrested on an in-county warrant.
• Willie B. Harris, 58, was arrested in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South for driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
Jan. 4
• Gary E. Emmert, 40, was charged in the 100 block of North Third Street with driving while barred.
Jan. 7
• Jason P. Miller, 30, was arrested at 440 Seventh Ave. South, lower, on an in-county warrant.
Jan. 8
• Dustin J. Taylor, 29, was arrested in the 600 block alley between Second and Third avenues south for driving while barred.
