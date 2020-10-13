Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Oct. 3
• A 16-year-old was arrested in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
• Brion R. Hosch, 51, was arrested at 800 28th Ave. North, Apt. 5A, on an in-county warrant and a bench warrant.
• Kruz A. McDermott, 29, was charged in the 200 block of 18th Avenue North with two counts of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; providing false identification information to peace officer; possession of a controlled substance, second offense; and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense.
• Scot A. Murray, 48, was charged in the 1400 block of Camanche Avenue with driving while license denied or revoked.
• Larry L. Stauffer III, 25, was arrested at Nora’s Cafe, 212 S. Second St., on a bench warrant.
Oct. 4
• Carl D. Weiss, 57, was charged in the 200 block of South Bluff Boulevard with operating while under the influence, second offense.
Oct. 5
• Tammy J. Aldrich, 53, was charged in the 5200 block of Lincoln Way westbound with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Andrew P. Arduser, 37, was charged at 3100 W. Stockwell Lane with operating while under the influence, second offense.
• Austin M. Callahan, 26, was charged at 2700 S. 19th St. with driving while license denied or revoked.
• Sue E. Davis, 63, was charged in the 5200 block of Lincoln Way westbound with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eric J. Hanson, 37, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury.
• Marcus A. Mann, 28, was charged at Eastern Iowa PropAnne, 4540 Lincoln Way, with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
Oct. 6
• Ethan J. Cox, 28, was charged at 2501 Grant St. with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
• Zachary D. Garrels, 28, was arrested at 1624 Sixth Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
• Stephanie M. Hand, 29, was arrested in the 500 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south on two bench warrants and charged with one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
• Charity E. Hansen, 44, was charged at the Clinton Humane Society, 1473 Main Ave., with third-degree theft.
• Quavon A. Jones, 21, was charged in the 400 block of Seventh Avenue North with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Christopher J. Rickertsen, 34, was arrested at Second Avenue North and North Second Street on a bench warrant.
