Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Dec. 27
• Mark E. Stoddard, 37, was charged at 1161 Seventh Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault, no injury.
Dec. 28
• Electra R. Daehler, 27, was arrested at 850 First Ave., Apt. 64, on a bench warrant.
• Korry M. Worden, 26, was arrested at 1160 Ninth Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
Dec. 29
• Latisha A. Thurmond, 30, was charged at Sixth Avenue South and South Sixth Street with driving while barred.
Dec. 31
• Tiffany R. Duhme, 29, was charged at 603 11th Ave. South with assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Geobani J. Edwards, 36, was charged at 436 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. 1, with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Alyvia A. Smith, 21, was charged at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, with third-degree theft.
• Brooke A. Tucker, 25, was arrested at Adult Probation, 121 Sixth Ave. South, on an out-of-county warrant.
Jan. 5
• Ricky L. Bowman Sr., 52, was charged at 847 Gateway St. with public intoxication.
