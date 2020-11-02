Oct. 16
• Electra R. Daehler, 27, was arrested at Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. South, on a bench warrant.
• Kriana S. Jackson, 27, was charged at 906 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. B1, with violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Shiquan R. Jones Sr., 27, was charged at 906 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. B1, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
Oct. 17
• Donald J. Holm, 33, was arrested at 614 11th Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.
• Darryl C. Holmes Jr., 33, was charged in the 600 block of South Seventh Street with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and arrested on an in-county warrant.
Oct. 18
• Rylee M. Bedford, 18, was charged at 2604 N. Fourth St., Apt. 1513, with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
• Tomi J. Foley, 38, was charged in the 400 block of Third Avenue North with driving while barred.
• Jeffrey D. Johnson Jr., 20, was cited at 2604 N. Fourth St., Apt. 1513, with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Steven M. Leu, 36, was charged at Lincoln Way and U.S. 67 with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Donald E. Schultz, 33, was charged at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 30 with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Oct. 19
• Lonnie D. Jackson, 37, was charged at 829 Gateway Ave., with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Peyton K. Ross, 46, was cited at 266 18th Place with driving while barred, habitual offender; and possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; and arrested on a bench warrant.
Oct. 20
• Kristopher J. Ludvigsen, 27, was arrested at 2109 Roosevelt St. for domestic abuse-assault, second offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness; and public intoxication; and arrested on a bench warrant.
• Joseph I. Newsom, 48, was charged in the 1500 block of 25th Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 21
• Kelly S. Jensen, 47, was charged at Third Avenue North and Fayette Street with operating while under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
• Elmer E. Pothof Jr., 47, was arrested at 763 13th Ave. South, on an out-of-county warrant.
• Christopher J. Rickertsen, 34, was arrested at the North Bridge, 19th Avenue North and Roosevelt Street, on an in-county warrant.
• Madaline L. Saltigerald, 23, was charged at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., with fifth-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse-assault, no injury.
Oct. 22
• David S. McClish, 58, was charged in the 1200 block alley of Pershing Boulevard with public intoxication.
Oct. 23
• Rochelle L. Childs, 28, was charged in the 2300 block of Lincoln Way with operating while under the influence, second offense.
• Alyvia A.J. Smith, 21, was charged at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, with third-degree theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.