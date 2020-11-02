clinton police car, white

Oct. 16

• Electra R. Daehler, 27, was arrested at Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. South, on a bench warrant.

• Kriana S. Jackson, 27, was charged at 906 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. B1, with violation of no-contact/protective order.

• Shiquan R. Jones Sr., 27, was charged at 906 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. B1, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.

Oct. 17

• Donald J. Holm, 33, was arrested at 614 11th Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.

• Darryl C. Holmes Jr., 33, was charged in the 600 block of South Seventh Street with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and arrested on an in-county warrant.

Oct. 18

• Rylee M. Bedford, 18, was charged at 2604 N. Fourth St., Apt. 1513, with fifth-degree criminal mischief.

• Tomi J. Foley, 38, was charged in the 400 block of Third Avenue North with driving while barred.

• Jeffrey D. Johnson Jr., 20, was cited at 2604 N. Fourth St., Apt. 1513, with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Steven M. Leu, 36, was charged at Lincoln Way and U.S. 67 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

• Donald E. Schultz, 33, was charged at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 30 with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Oct. 19

• Lonnie D. Jackson, 37, was charged at 829 Gateway Ave., with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.

• Peyton K. Ross, 46, was cited at 266 18th Place with driving while barred, habitual offender; and possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; and arrested on a bench warrant.

Oct. 20

• Kristopher J. Ludvigsen, 27, was arrested at 2109 Roosevelt St. for domestic abuse-assault, second offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness; and public intoxication; and arrested on a bench warrant.

• Joseph I. Newsom, 48, was charged in the 1500 block of 25th Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 21

• Kelly S. Jensen, 47, was charged at Third Avenue North and Fayette Street with operating while under the influence, third or subsequent offense.

• Elmer E. Pothof Jr., 47, was arrested at 763 13th Ave. South, on an out-of-county warrant.

• Christopher J. Rickertsen, 34, was arrested at the North Bridge, 19th Avenue North and Roosevelt Street, on an in-county warrant.

• Madaline L. Saltigerald, 23, was charged at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., with fifth-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse-assault, no injury.

Oct. 22

• David S. McClish, 58, was charged in the 1200 block alley of Pershing Boulevard with public intoxication.

Oct. 23

• Rochelle L. Childs, 28, was charged in the 2300 block of Lincoln Way with operating while under the influence, second offense.

• Alyvia A.J. Smith, 21, was charged at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, with third-degree theft.

Tags

Trending Video