Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Oct. 9

• Anton E. Lues, 35, was charged at 535 Seventh Ave. South with public intoxication.

Oct. 10

• Tyler M. Freeman, 22, was charged at Fifth Avenue South and South Third Street with disorderly conduct, obstructing a public way.

• Samantha A. Soibel, 34, was charged in the 600 block of 10th Avenue South with violation of no-contact/protective order.

• Alan R. Wulf, 35, was charged in the 600 block of 10th Avenue South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.

Oct. 12

• Edward J. Burnett, 71, was charged at 439 Third Ave. South with third-degree criminal mischief.

Oct. 13

• James E. Hopkins, 31, was charged at 232 Seventh Ave. North with domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, bodily injury.

• Shiquan R. Jones Sr., 27, was charged at 906 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. B1, with domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, bodily injury.

• Sierra L. Manis, 26, was arrested in the 600 block of 13th Avenue North on an out-of-county warrant.

• Louis J. Ostert, 32, was charged at Circle K, 1530 N. Second St., with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 14

• Gregory P. Dye, 43, was arrested at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, on an out-of-county warrant.

• Nathan L. Hull, 36, was charged at Payne and Associates, 2031 Lincoln Way, with second-degree criminal mischief.

• Brittney L. Johnson, 25, was arrested at King House, 2219 Garfield St., on an in-county warrant.

Oct. 15

• Nathan L. Hull, 36, was charged at Clinton Engineering, 2101 Lincoln Way, with second-degree criminal mischief.

