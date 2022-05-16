Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law. MAY 5
• Dana M. Scott, 37, was charged with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, in the 2300 block of South 14th Street.
• Anthony J. Curce, 40, was charged with trespassing, refusing to vacate; and fifth-degree criminal mischief in the 600 block South Ninth Street.
• Franklin Jones, 29, was charged with driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of North Second Street.
MAY 6
• Lukas S. Whipple, 25, was charged with public intoxication at South 25th Street and Lincoln Way.
MAY 9
• Kevin L. Soibel, 62, was charged with domestic abuse-assault in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South.
• Reed D. Speakman, 21, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Fourth Avenue South.
• Kristopher D. Anderson, 33, was charged with domestic abuse-assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, false imprisonment and first-degree harassment in the 200 block of 16th Place.
MAY 10
• Tara Seats, 26, was charged with domestic abuse-assault, third offense, in the 100 block of Fayette Street.
• Rosalin M. Aadland, 45, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and also was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of South Second Street.
• Matthew W. Radenslaben, 39, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue South.
• Tyler J. Cook, 25, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of South Third Street.
• Amber N. Whitaker, 41, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with fifth-degree theft at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St.
MAY 11
• Jeffrey E. Alm, 42, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Second Avenue South.
• Rosalin M. Aadland, 45, was arrested on a bench warrant and also charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug at South Fourth Street and Third Avenue South.
• David L. Griffin, 34, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and also arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of South Bluff Boulevard.
• Jordan J. N. Kemp, 20, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue North.
• Jessica R. Bailey, 39, was charged with trespassing/refusing to vacate in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
