Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Sept. 12
• James T. Johnson, 37, was arrested at 510 1/2 Third Ave. South, Apt. 2, on an out-of-county warrant.
Sept. 14
• Randy J. Bray Jr., 42, was arrested in the 600 block of 12th Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 15
• Nicholas K.H. Bakas, 26, was charged at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., with second-degree harassment, threatening bodily injury.
• Ryan B. Horton, 39, was charged at 529 Sixth Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault, third offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness.
Sept. 16
• Brent E. Bast, 49, was charged in the 1600 block of North Sixth Street with interference with official acts and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
• Spencer D. Fier, 24, was charged at 2319 13th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Stephanie M. Hand, 29, was charged at First Avenue and South Fourth Street with possession of a controlled substance, second offense and disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
• Tiffany M. Hyde, 29, was charged in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue South with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Doria M. Varnardo, 32, was charged at First Avenue and South Fourth Street with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
Sept. 17
• Nathon E. Brannum, 38, was charged in the 400 block alley between Fifth and Sixth avenues north with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David J. DeMoss, 39, was arrested at Adult Probation, 121 Sixth Ave. South, on two bench warrants.
• Anitra D. Enriquez, 44, was charged in the 400 block alley between Fifth and Sixth avenues north with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony M. Knapp, 55, was charged at 371 22nd Place with assault on persons in certain occupations, dangerous weapon.
• Trisha J. Leprevost, 31, was charged at 2103 Garfield St. with public intoxication.
• Charles L. Merchant, 47, was charged at Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincoln Way, with third-degree theft, not exceeding $750.
• Scott A. Plots, 25, was charged at 615 Second Ave. South with interference with official acts, resulting in bodily injury and three in-county arrest warrants.
Sept. 18
• Rusty L. Plum, 27, was arrested in the 200 block of 20th Place on an in-county warrant.
