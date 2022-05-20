Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
MAY 12
• Alan R. Wulf, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south.
MAY 13
• Michael A. Walker, 44, was charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue North.
• Emrico J. Williams, 37, was charged with willful injury resulting in bodily injury in the 500 block of North Third Street.
• Deangelo S. McKinney, 34, was charged with two counts of possessing a firearm or offensive by a felon; possession of a controlled substance, second offense; and third-degree theft at South Fourth Street and Third Avenue.
• Paige K. May, 28, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at 2300 Lincoln Way.
• Lucas D. Ashmore, 19, was charged on Riverview Drive with possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession or purchase of alcohol.
MAY 14
• Deja N. McDermott-Lewis, 19, was charged with fifth-degree theft at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St.
• Ryan P. Harris, 31, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 500 block of South Sixth Street.
• Jordan L. Snyder, 36, was arrested on two bench warrants in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
• Dorie L. Thomas, 37, was charged with intent to deliver marijuana at 2300 Lincoln Way.
• Austin H. Scarff, 23, was charged with intent to manufacture/deliver meth; failure to affix a drug tax stamp; and possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and on a warrant in the 700 block of South Eighth Street.
MAY 15
• Jaclyn N. Sisneros, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of South Fourth Street.
MAY 16
• Evan M. Farwell, 23, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia and also was arrested on three warrants in the 1400 block of South Eighth Street.
• Tyler J. Cook, 25, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue South.
MAY 17
• Ky M. Giellis, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South.
• Jaime Torres, 50, was arrested on two warrants in the 2000 block of Manufacturing Drive.
MAY 18
• Daniel R. Bousman, 41, was charged with driving while barred as a habitual offender and possession of a controlled substance, second offense, in the 300 block of Main Avenue.
• LaQuint M. McDonald, 44, was charged with driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked and possession of a controlled substance, second offense, in the 400 block of Second Avenue South.
• James A. Lockhart, 38, was charged with fifth-degree theft at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St.
• Evan L. Ellis, 31, was charged with driving while barred, habitual offender, at Lincoln Way and U.S. 67.
