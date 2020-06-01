Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
May 21
• Demetrius M. Jackson, 28, was charged at Walgreens, 806 S. Fourth St., with one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
May 22
• Bridget I. Ainley, 35, was charged at 517 Fifth Ave. North with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Joseph M. Claussen, 50, was charged in the 500 block alley of Seventh and Eighth avenues south with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Anthony R. Wiggins, 29, was arrested at the North Bridge, 19th Avenue North and Roosevelt Street, on an in-county warrant.
May 23
• David L. Hayton Sr., 57, was arrested at the Victory Center, 505 Ninth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.
• Billy E. Stage, 37, was arrested at Porter’s, 1512 Lincolnway, on an out-of-county warrant, on an in-county warrant and also was charged with interference with official acts.
May 24
• Kendall M. Lundrigan, 20, was charged at McDonald’s, 729 N. Second St., with conspiring with intent to deliver marijuana under 50 kilograms, interference with official acts and arrested on two out-of-county warrants.
• Dylan C. Snyder, 18, was charged at 537 Ballpark Drive with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 25
• Derrick A. Bailey, 36, was charged at 1857 27th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Jade L. Green, 25, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.
• Brandon L. Houston, 21, was charged at 652 Second Ave. South with second-degree criminal mischief.
May 26
• A 15-year-old was cited in the 200 block of South Fifth Street for a curfew violation.
• Jarrett F. Wiebenga, 19, was charged at 441 Second Ave. North with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 27
• Lann A. Boehler-Young, 20, was charged at the Victory Center, 505 Ninth Ave. South, with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior; interference with official acts; and third-degree criminal mischief.
May 28
• Terry L. Atkinson, 48, was arrested at 411 16th Ave. North on a bench warrant; for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alyvia A.J. Smith, 21, was arrested at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincolnway, on an in-county warrant and an out-of-county warrant.
May 29
• Joshua C.A. Hansen, 31, was charged in the 500 block of Second Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense.
