Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Oct. 4
• Logan S. Braham, 18, was arrested at 722 Douglas Court on an out-of-county warrant.
• Edward W. Meeker Jr., 42, was charged at 612 11th Ave. South with second-degree burglary.
• Mymoree L. Nimmers, 23, was charged in the 1100 block of South Second Street with trespassing.
Oct. 6
• Scotty E. Paxton, 48, was arrested at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St. on an in-county warrant, and charged with failure to affix a drug tax stamp and intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine over five grams, under five kilograms.
• Travis M. Robertson, 30, was charged in the 500 block of Third Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 7
• Joseph J. Akins, 33, was charged in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South with interference with official acts; driving while license under suspension; failure to affix a drug tax stamp; intent to deliver crack under 40 grams; possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of contraband on or in grounds of a correctional facility; and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.
• Nathon E. Brannum, 39, was charged at Lemke Funeral Home, 2610 Manufacturing Drive, with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Nathaniel Brooks, 34, was arrested at Auto Zone, 906 S. Fourth St., on a bench warrant.
• Steven A. Parker, 65, was charged in the 200 block of South Sixth Street with public intoxication, first offense.
• Jason S. Preston, 46, was arrested at South Fifth Street and Second Avenue South on a bench warrant.
• Levi B. Walters, 26, was charged at 400 N. Bluff Blvd. with trespassing and possession of burglar tools.
Oct. 8
• Fredrick Andrews, 46, was charged at 701 Fourth Ave. South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, first offense; interference with official acts; and disarm/attempt to disarm an officer.
• Philip J. Bacunawa, 42, was charged at Prospect Avenue and South 14th Street with possession of a controlled substance, third offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia; and was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
• Ian D. Bates, 21, was charged at 500 S. Seventh St. with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 9
• Daniel R. Bousman, 41, was charged at Illowa Storage, 1723 14th Ave. South, with driving while barred.
• Keegan B. McNeal, 22, was arrested at 2418 Camanche Ave. on two in-county warrants.
