Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Nov. 13 

• Tabitha M. Camp, 28, was arrested at 906 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. C4, on an in-county warrant. 

• Shannon M. Stoddard, 36, was charged in the 1300 block of Pershing Boulevard with driving while barred, habitual offender. 

Nov. 14 

• Brandon L. Belcher, 30, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury, and interference with official acts, results bodily injury. 

• Brett A. Cahoone, 28, was charged at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 208, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and arrested on an in-county warrant. 

• Jennifer Riley, 49, was charged at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 208, with violation of no-contact/protective order. 

• Benjamin J. Zirbes, 28, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment of a public official or employee. 

Nov. 16 

• Javon S. Henderson, 21, was arrested at 316 N. Third St. on a bench warrant. 

• Shawn M. Madison, 20, was arrested at the Victory Center, 505 Ninth Ave. South, on an out-of-county warrant. 

• Mark M. Wailand, 55, was arrested at 115 N. Fourth St. on an out-of-county warrant. 

Nov. 17 

• Jeffery Q. Evans, 35, was arrested in the 400 block of South Fifth Street on an in-county warrant. 

• Shiquan R. Jones Sr., 27, was arrested at Hop N Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., on an out-of-county warrant. 

Nov. 18

• Tiffany R. Duhme, 29, was charged at 603 11th Ave. South with assault, no injury. 

• Ron V. McKinney, 57, was charged at 720 N. Second St. with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness. 

Nov. 19 

• Tomas L. Guevara, 21, was arrested at 529 Fifth Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant. 

Nov. 20 

• Samantha A. Soibel, 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue South on two out-of-county warrants. 

• Jennifer C. Stoecker, 41, was charged at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, with fourth-degree theft and interference with official acts. 

• Doria M. Varnado, 32, was arrested at Seventh Avenue South and South Sixth Street on a bench warrant. 

Nov. 23 

• Kelly S. Murphy, 46, was charged at 717 S. Second St., Apt. 207, with violation of no-contact/protective order. 

• Troy A. Murphy, 49, was charged at 717 S. Second St., Apt. 207, with possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. 

