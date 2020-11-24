Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Nov. 13
• Tabitha M. Camp, 28, was arrested at 906 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. C4, on an in-county warrant.
• Shannon M. Stoddard, 36, was charged in the 1300 block of Pershing Boulevard with driving while barred, habitual offender.
Nov. 14
• Brandon L. Belcher, 30, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury, and interference with official acts, results bodily injury.
• Brett A. Cahoone, 28, was charged at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 208, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and arrested on an in-county warrant.
• Jennifer Riley, 49, was charged at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 208, with violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Benjamin J. Zirbes, 28, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment of a public official or employee.
Nov. 16
• Javon S. Henderson, 21, was arrested at 316 N. Third St. on a bench warrant.
• Shawn M. Madison, 20, was arrested at the Victory Center, 505 Ninth Ave. South, on an out-of-county warrant.
• Mark M. Wailand, 55, was arrested at 115 N. Fourth St. on an out-of-county warrant.
Nov. 17
• Jeffery Q. Evans, 35, was arrested in the 400 block of South Fifth Street on an in-county warrant.
• Shiquan R. Jones Sr., 27, was arrested at Hop N Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., on an out-of-county warrant.
Nov. 18
• Tiffany R. Duhme, 29, was charged at 603 11th Ave. South with assault, no injury.
• Ron V. McKinney, 57, was charged at 720 N. Second St. with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
Nov. 19
• Tomas L. Guevara, 21, was arrested at 529 Fifth Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
Nov. 20
• Samantha A. Soibel, 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue South on two out-of-county warrants.
• Jennifer C. Stoecker, 41, was charged at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, with fourth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
• Doria M. Varnado, 32, was arrested at Seventh Avenue South and South Sixth Street on a bench warrant.
Nov. 23
• Kelly S. Murphy, 46, was charged at 717 S. Second St., Apt. 207, with violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Troy A. Murphy, 49, was charged at 717 S. Second St., Apt. 207, with possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.