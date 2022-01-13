clinton police car, white

Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Dec. 17

• Stephanie M. Hand, 30, was charged at 515 Seventh Ave. South with possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on an in-county warrant.

Dec. 18

• Evan M. Farwell, 22, was charged at 625 Ninth Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault, strangulation with bodily injury.

• Marcus A. Hook, 27, was arrested at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, on an out-of-county warrant.

• Jazmin P. James, 24, was charged at 2333 N. Fifth St. with unlawful possession of a prescription drug and third-degree theft.

• Tamra J. Leech, 26, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft.

Dec. 19

• Zachary T. McDivitt, 35, was charged at 210 N. Fifth St. with fifth-degree criminal mischief, damage under $300.

• Ryan M. Stevens, 42, was charged at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Dec. 20

• Devin W. Burns-Shipp, 28, was charged at Lyons Filling Station, 266 Main Ave., with aggravated theft, $300 or less.

• Breanna R. McGoldrick, 23, was charged at 2104 Camanche Ave. with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and arrested on an in-county warrant.

• Brenda N. Oseguera, 33, was charged at Collis 21st Street Warehouse, 1710 S. 21st St., with second-degree burglary; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and third-degree theft.

• Andrea N. Preston, 44, was arrested at 2519 Pershing Blvd. on an out-of-county warrant.

• Jeramy M. Smith, 26, was charged at 829 10th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, with dangerous weapon.

Dec. 21

• Travis L. Garrett, 42, was arrested in the 100 block of Main Avenue on an out-of-county warrant.

• Donald J. Hill Sr., 51, was arrested at the Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way, on an in-county warrant.

Dec. 23

• Christian G. Dykstra, 38, was arrested at the Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way, on an in-county warrant.

• Zane D. Jensen, 23, was charged in the 200 block of North Second Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Dec. 24

• Shayne S. Stoddard, 44, was arrested at 707 Park Place on a bench warrant.

• Cory J. Turner, 47, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and trespassing, refusing to vacate.

• Chad A. Warren, 41, was charged at 242 34th Ave. North with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, causing bodily injury; obstructing emergency 911; and child endangerment, bodily injury resulting.

Dec. 27

• Dakota C. Abbott, 30, was charged at 10th Avenue North and North Third Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication, first offense.

