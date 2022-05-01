clinton police car, white

Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

APRIL 14

• John West Jr., 53, was arrested on a warrant at 2715 S. 18th St.

• Toni T. Davis, 36, was charged with public intoxication and assault on persons in a certain occupation in the 300 block of Second Avenue South.

• Israel B. Williams, 25, was charged in the 700 block of South Bluff Boulevard with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of contraband on the grounds of a correctional facility.

• Corey Campbell-Crawford, 31, was charged in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street with driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked and possession of a controlled substance, third offense.

APRIL 15

• Nichole M. Fields, 41, was arrested at Fifth Avenue South and Sixth Street on a warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Gary L. Norem, 35, was charged with false imprisonment, possession of marijuana, domestic abuse-assault and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1850 Glendale Road.

• Daniel J. Arey, 31, was arrested on a warrant and charged with interference with officials acts in the 2000 block of McKinley Street.

APRIL 16

• Joshua P. Fuller, 39, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue South.

• Jordan A. Rogers, 25, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue South.

APRIL 17

• Lakin K. Johnson, 26, was charged in the 700 block of Fourth Avenue South with possession of marijuana, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James A. Lockhart, 38, was charged in the 600 block of Third Avenue South with first-degree harassment, threatening a forcible felony.

APRIL 18

• Eric J. Grant, 48, was arrested on a warrant in the 80 block of 21st Avenue South.

APRIL 19

• Clinton R. Kotowski, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Street.

• Jeffrey Q. Evans, 37, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 400 block of Seventh Avenue South.

• Michael L. Terrell, 40, was charged with public intoxication, first offense, and possession of marijuana in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue South.

• Daryn J. Anderson 37, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of South Fourth Street.

• Randy A. Jackson, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense, in the 700 block of Second Avenue South.

• Masyn T. Spillman, 23, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabidiol at 2715 S. 18th St.

• Logan L. Wilhelm, 26, was charged with public intoxication in the 400 block of North Second Street.

APRIL 20

• Jeremy K. Farrell, 36, was charged with trespassing, refusing to vacate and unlawful possession of a prescription drug in the 900 block of South Fourth Street.

• Farica D. Smith, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue North.

• Michael Terrell, 40, was charged with contempt, violation of a no-contact order in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South.

APRIL 24

• Reed D. Speakman, 21, was charged with driving while revoked and operating while intoxicated, first offense, in the 700 block of Fourth Avenue South.

