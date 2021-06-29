Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law. June 11
• Joseph S. Baker, 42, was charged at 2825 Roosevelt St. with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, no intent.
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, was charged at Kwik Star, 249 Main Ave., with consumption of alcohol in a public place, first offense.
June 12
• Trent A. Buikema, 46, was charged at 2321 Garfield St. with operating while under the influence, first offense.
June 13
• Danny C. Collins, 56, was charged at 820 S. 10th St. with public intoxication.
• Jade L. Green, 26, was arrested at 2300 Barker St. on an out-of-county warrant and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alyvia A. Smith, 22, was arrested at 423 10th Ave. South, Apt. 6, on three bench warrants and two out-of-county warrants.
June 14
• Decore A. Johnston, 34, was charged at 13th Avenue North and North Second Street with public intoxication.
• Shawn M. Madison, 20, was arrested at 800 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. 2, on an out-of-county warrant, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
• Charles L. Merchant, 47, was charged in the 400 block of Oakhurst Drive with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on an in-county warrant.
• Tyson E. Phillips, 32, was charged in the 500 block of North Riverview Drive with indecent exposure.
June 15
• Marquis D. Mooney, 22, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
June 16
• Ky M. Giellis, 28, was charged at Dollar General, 340 Fifth Ave. South, with interference with official acts and trespassing.
• Steve B. Valdez Jr., 32, was arrested in the 200 block of 18th Avenue North on an out-of-county warrant.
• Stephen P. Watters, 45, was arrested at Time Out Sports Bar, 1815 Manufacturing Drive, on an in-county warrant.
• Timothy M. West, 29, was charged at North Third Street and Cragmor Drive with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Zachary R. Wilhelm, 35, was charged at Hawthorne Park, Ninth Avenue North and North Third Street with interference with official acts.
• Mark A. Yancy, 56, was arrested at Adult Probation, 121 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.
June 17
• Scott A. Gregory, 54, was charged at Murphy USA, 2346 Virginia Ave., with driving while barred, habitual offender.
June 18
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, was charged at Kwik Star, 249 Main Ave., with public intoxication.
• Lynette S. Decker, 50, was arrested at 215 N. Sixth St. on a bench warrant.
• Shelly R. Haley, 54, was arrested at 819 11th Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• April L. Jones, 33, was arrested at 850 First Ave., Apt. 60, on a bench warrant.
• Shane J. Rubel, 33, was charged at 702 12th Ave. South with possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
