Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
MARCH 12
• Michele M. Hantelmann, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of 20th Place.
• Mark H. Drury, 65, was charged with operating while intoxicated, second offense, in the 1300 block of North Second Street.
• Michael L. Spooner, 44, was charged with domestic abuse-assault in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Street.
• Shayne S. Stoddard, 44, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 700 block of Park Place.
• Julian R. Miller, 28, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue South.
• Jodi L. Williams, 38, was charged with driving while barred in the 2300 block of Valley West Court.
• Cedric L. Hughes, 50, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
• Gaige O. Tague, 37, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue South.
MARCH 13
• Brandon K. Snyder, 34, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 1200 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
MARCH 14
• Steven A. Parker, 65, was charged with public intoxication at Sixth Avenue South and Second Street.
MARCH 15
• Jeremy Farrell, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of 10th Avenue South.
• Shayne S. Stoddard, 44, was arrested on a bench warrant and charged with interference with official acts in the 700 block of Park Place.
• John W. Weiseman, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 1700 block of Lincoln Way.
• Santana M. Padilla, 24, was charged with domestic abuse-assault in the 2300 block of McKinley Street.
MARCH 16
• Daniel R. Bousman, 41, was charged in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South with driving while barred, habitual offender, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
• Isaac Rowden III, 25, was charged in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue South with driving while barred.
• Aaron W. Eads, 36, was arrested on a warrant at 2715 S. 25th St.
