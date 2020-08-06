July 24
• Jeremy Delgado, 34, was charged at South Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
July 25
• Nicholas J. Capes, 38, was charged at Clinton Lawn and Power, 2102 Harrison Drive, with third-degree burglary.
• Nicholas J. Capes, 38, was charged at 27th Avenue South and South 15th Street with fifth-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.
• Jordan L. Guy, 31, was charged in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue North with carrying weapons, while intoxicated and within reach of vehicle and operating while under the influence, second offense.
July 26
• Lynette S. Decker, 49, was charged at Hy-Vee Gas, 809 S. Fourth St., with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
• Sarah C. Hoppe, 53, was charged at North Third Street and Eighth Avenue North with operating while under the influence, second offense.
• Richard L. Larkins, 76, was charged at 132 N. Fifth St. with public intoxication.
• Billy E. Stage, 37, was arrested in the 200 block of 19th Place on a bench warrant and an out-of-county warrant.
July 27
• Timothy D. Sally, 41, was charged at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense and contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
July 28
• Duane A. Peters, 57, was arrested at 513 Fourth Ave. South on a bench warrant and an in-county warrant.
• Gerald M. Tutson Jr., 38, was charged in the 200 block of South Fifth Street with providing false identification information to a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on an in-county warrant and an out-of-county warrant.
July 29
• James T. Johnson, 37, was charged at 530 Sixth Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and arrested on an in-county warrant.
• Timothy D. Sally, 41, was charged at Shell Central, 401 Second Ave. South, with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested on three in-county warrants.
July 30
• Joseph E. Root, 48, was arrested at the Victory Center, 505 Ninth Ave. South, on two warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.