Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
June 25
• James D. Frazee, 33, was arrested at Lincoln Way and South 19th Street for operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Adam J. Horton, 39, was arrested at 400 N. Bluff Blvd. for second-degree burglary.
• Ameka A. Jones, 25, was arrested at 638 12th Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
June 26
• Nicole M. Fields, 40, was arrested at 400 N. Bluff Blvd. for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Celia Huling, 59, was arrested at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., for public intoxication.
• Decore A. Johnston, 34, was arrested at Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, for public intoxication.
• Isiah J. Moore, 19, was arrested at 432 10th Ave. South, Apt. 3, for assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
June 27
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, was arrested at Shell Express, 500 N. Second St., for public intoxication.
• Nicole M. Fields, 40, was arrested at 607 Third Ave. South, for trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
• Michael T. Harlock, 42, was arrested in the 800 block of Park Place for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Steven P. Manon, 35, was arrested in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue South for driving while license denied or revoked.
• Elisha M. Reed, 42, was arrested at 520 N. 13th St. for domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Shakra D. Simpson, 34, was arrested at 607 Third Ave. South for driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Joshua J. Sutton, 32, was arrested at 632 12th Ave. South for assault, intent to inflict serious injury.
• Larry J. Wilson, 40, was arrested at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, for third-degree theft.
June 28
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, was arrested at Circle K, 1530 N. Second St., for public intoxication.
• Zade E. Haferbier, 22, was arrested at Chancy Park on an out-of-county warrant.
June 29
• William J. Mitchell, 39, was arrested at Stouts Irish Pub, 2352 Valley West, for driving while barred.
• Timothy D. Sally, 42, was arrested at Second Avenue South and Second Street on an out-of-county warrant.
• Teron L. Tucker, 33, was arrested at Ace Hardware, 411 Seventh Ave. South, for two counts of carrying weapons.
June 30
• Danny C. Collins, 56, was arrested at 820 S. 10th St. for public intoxication.
• Kimberly A. Cronkelton, 55, was arrested at 3101 N. Third St. for public intoxication.
• Ryan P. Harris, 30, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on a bench warrant.
• Decore A. Johnston, 34, was arrested at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, for public intoxication.
• Jeremy D. Rice, 37, was arrested at Shell Central, 401 Second Ave. South, on a bench warrant and on three out-of-county warrants.
• Jeviel R. Shaw, 21, was arrested at 519 Fourth Ave. South on two out-of-county warrants.
July 1
• Johnny D. Angel IV, 39, was arrested at 600 S. Fifth St. on an out-of-county warrant.
• Jeremy A. Banks, 42, was arrested at 600 S. Fifth St. for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lynette S. Decker, 50, was arrested in the 700 block of South Fifth Street for driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
• Kelli J. Hargrave, 49, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on a bench warrant.
• Sebastian M. Wade, 26, was arrested at 339 First Ave. on three in-county warrants.
• Matthew A. Wright, 41, was arrested in the 700 block of South Fifth Street on a bench warrant.
July 13
• Jeremy K. Farrell, 35, was arrested at 432 10th Ave. South, Apt. 3, on a bench warrant and for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
