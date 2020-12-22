Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Dec. 12
• Brandon A. Helphinstine, 24, was arrested in the 1900 block alley between Pershing Boulevard and North Third Street on an in-county warrant.
Dec. 13
• Sarah J. Brown, 42, was charged at 619 Ninth Ave. South with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Dec. 14
• Ashley S. Dennis, 29, was arrested at McDonald’s, 729 N. Second St., on an in-county warrant.
• Holly M. Hansen, 26, was charged at 422 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 1A, with public intoxication.
• Kionte D. Holiday, 24, was charged in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and interference with official acts and was arrested on two bench warrants.
Dec. 15
• Jacob D. Sheley, 22, was charged in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue South with interference with official acts; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and arrested on an out-of-county warrant and two in-county arrest warrants.
Dec. 16
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 37, was arrested at 213 Fourth Ave. North on an in-county warrant.
• Alyvia A. Smith, 21, was arrested at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, on an in-county warrant.
• Juan J. Zavala-Botello, 35, was charged in the 200 block alley of Third and Fourth avenues south with operating while under the influence, first offense, and interference with official acts.
Dec. 17
• Michael E. Davis Sr., 58, was charged at Kwik Star, 249 Main Ave., with third-degree theft.
• Lynette S. Decker, 49, was arrested at 625 Second Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
• Nicholas C. Hayes, 42, was charged in the 100 block of Fayette Street with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and arrested on an in-county warrant.
• Bradlee S. Kilgore Sr., 46, was arrested at 1857 27th Ave. South on five in-county warrants.
• Amy R. Smith, 42, was charged at 1803 N. Seventh St. with assault, no injury.
• Doria M. Varnado, 32, was arrested at 543 Fourth Ave. South on a bench warrant.
Dec. 18
• Spencer D. Fier, 24, was arrested at 2319 13th Ave. South on a bench warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
