Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Aug. 1
• Ronald S. Hagen, 52, was charged at Mill Creek Parkway and 19th Avenue Northwest with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Sept. 18
• Cassie M. Witherow, 20, was charged at 120 N. Fifth St. with first-degree harassment.
Sept. 19
• Corey L. Campbell-Crawford, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of 13th Avenue South on a bench warrant.
• D’Amari D. Douglas, 21, was charged in the 400 block of Second Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Michael J. Marquette Jr., 49, was arrested at Country Inn and Suites, 2224 Lincoln Way, on an out-of-county warrant.
• Zachary S. King, 25, was charged in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
Sept. 20
• Richard A. Geronzin, 57, was charged at 644 Seventh Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault, no injury.
• Tashua R. Kramer, 41, was charged at 120 N. Fifth St. with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Eric R. Weigant, 29, was charged in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue North with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 21
• Lynette S. Decker, 49, was arrested at Lincoln Way and Harrison Drive on an out-of-county warrant.
• Andrea D. Lawson, 36, was charged in the 600 block of Eighth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kayla N. Turner, 26, was arrested at 615 Second Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
Sept. 22
• Fabian L.C. McCoy, 27, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on two bench warrants.
• Christopher A. Teske, 36, was arrested at ILLOWA Storage, 1723 14th Ave. South, on an in-county warrant and a bench warrant.
• Korry M. Worden, 26, was arrested in the 300 block of South Second Street on an out-of-county warrant.
Sept. 23
• Richard A. Geronzin, 57, was charged at 644 Seventh Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Erik J. Hanson, 37, was charged at 11th Avenue North and North 11th Street with three counts of third-degree harassment and one count of interference with official acts.
• Erica N. Howard, 28, was arrested in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue South on an out-of-county warrant.
Sept. 24
• Nicholas K.H. Bakas, 26, was arrested at South Fourth Street and 10th Avenue South on a bench warrant.
• Doria M.A. Varnado, 32, was arrested at Sixth Avenue South and South Fourth Street on three bench warrants.
Sept. 25
• Donald J. Holm, 32, was charged at 819 11th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.