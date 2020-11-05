Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Oct. 23
• Cordell D. Clark, 34, was arrested in the 1000 block of Roosevelt Street on an in-county warrant.
Oct. 24
• Justin M.J. Mitchell, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue North for operating while under the influence, first offense, and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
Oct. 25
• Anthony D. Bolton, 45, was arrested in the 2200 block of Camanche Avenue on an out-of-county warrant.
• Jason M. Champagne, 19, was charged in the 600 block of North Fifth Street with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• David S. McClish, 58, was charged at Citizens First Bank ATM, 1329 N. Second St., with public intoxication.
Oct. 26
• Ralph P. Green, 47, was charged at Manufacturing Drive and South 19th Street with operating while under the influence, second offense.
Oct. 27
• Terry A. Cram, 48, was arrested at 15th Avenue South and Iowa Avenue on an in-county warrant.
• Christopher M. Schmidt, 31, was charged at 711 S. Sixth St. with domestic abuse-assault, no injury.
Oct. 28
• Electra R. Daehler 27, was charged at 804 Eighth Ave. South with second-degree burglary and interference with official acts.
Oct. 29
• Isaac J. Rowden III, 24, was charged at 730 Ninth Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault, no injury, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Dustin J. Taylor, 29, was charged in the 600 block alley between Second and Third avenues south with driving while barred, habitual offender.
