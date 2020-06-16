Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
June 7
• Bradlee S. Kilgore Sr., 46, was charged in the 1800 block of 27th Avenue South with driving while barred, habitual offender, and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
June 8
• Amanda M. Cuatlacuatl, 39, was arrested at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincolnway, on a bench warrant.
June 9
• Joshua A.P. Denomy, 33, was arrested a 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 218, on two in-county warrants.
• Rebecca S. Ebensberger, 29, was charged at Bubba & Mama’s, 200 S. Second St., with fifth-degree theft.
• Joseph A. Robbins Sr., 57, was arrested at Fourth Avenue North and North Fifth Street on a bench warrant.
June 12
• Michael J. Gibart, 50, was charged at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1206 Camanche Ave., with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard L. Mayer III, 27, was arrested at 827 N. Third St. on a bench warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.