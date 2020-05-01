Police car

Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

April 21

• Jeremy S. Stephens, 46, was cited at 419 Main Ave. for trespass, no damage/injury.

April 25

• Brionna T.D. Walton, 23, was arrested at 1022 S. Eighth St. for domestic abuse-assault, second offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.

• Marquis D. Winston, 29, was arrested at Hop N Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., for intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine over 5 grams under 5 kilograms, interference with official acts and two out-of-county arrest warrants.

April 26

• Dallas F.M. House, 27, was arrested at 416 Third Ave. South for domestic-abuse assault, no injury.

April 27

• Alexander L. Caes, 26, was arrested at 644 Fourth Ave. South for two counts of third-degree burglary, unoccupied motor vehicle, motor truck or vessel.

• Thomas J. Trevarthen, 32, was arrested at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St. for third-degree theft, possession of stolen property over $750 not exceeding $1,500.

April 28

• Tiffany R. Duhme, 28, was arrested at 603 11th Ave. South for assault, no injury.

April 29

• Terrill A. Beal, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue South for operating while under the influence, first offense.

• Evan L. Ellis, 29, was arrested at 322 21st Place on an out-of-county arrest warrant.

• Roy E. Lowery, 50, was arrested at Old Town Family Restaurant, 2107 Camanche Ave., for domestic abuse-assault, no injury.

• Alex J. Wailand, 20, was arrested at 546 Sixth Ave. South for two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, damage over $750 not exceeding $1,500.

April 30

• Emily R. Dalton, 23, was arrested at 443 Eighth Ave. South, Apt. 1, for violation of no-contact/protective order.

• Darren A. Dau, 37, was arrested at 740 Sixth Ave. South on an in-county arrest warrant, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

• Brittany L. Fritz, 27, was arrested at 443 Eighth Ave. South, Apt. 1, for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.

May 1

• Erin M. Eversoll, 37, was arrested at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fourth-degree theft, shoplifting over $300 not exceeding $750.

• Johnny M. Luther Jr., 43, was arrested at 3131 Roosevelt St., for assault, no injury.

