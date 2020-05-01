Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
April 21
• Jeremy S. Stephens, 46, was cited at 419 Main Ave. for trespass, no damage/injury.
April 25
• Brionna T.D. Walton, 23, was arrested at 1022 S. Eighth St. for domestic abuse-assault, second offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Marquis D. Winston, 29, was arrested at Hop N Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., for intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine over 5 grams under 5 kilograms, interference with official acts and two out-of-county arrest warrants.
April 26
• Dallas F.M. House, 27, was arrested at 416 Third Ave. South for domestic-abuse assault, no injury.
April 27
• Alexander L. Caes, 26, was arrested at 644 Fourth Ave. South for two counts of third-degree burglary, unoccupied motor vehicle, motor truck or vessel.
• Thomas J. Trevarthen, 32, was arrested at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St. for third-degree theft, possession of stolen property over $750 not exceeding $1,500.
April 28
• Tiffany R. Duhme, 28, was arrested at 603 11th Ave. South for assault, no injury.
April 29
• Terrill A. Beal, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue South for operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Evan L. Ellis, 29, was arrested at 322 21st Place on an out-of-county arrest warrant.
• Roy E. Lowery, 50, was arrested at Old Town Family Restaurant, 2107 Camanche Ave., for domestic abuse-assault, no injury.
• Alex J. Wailand, 20, was arrested at 546 Sixth Ave. South for two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, damage over $750 not exceeding $1,500.
April 30
• Emily R. Dalton, 23, was arrested at 443 Eighth Ave. South, Apt. 1, for violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Darren A. Dau, 37, was arrested at 740 Sixth Ave. South on an in-county arrest warrant, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Brittany L. Fritz, 27, was arrested at 443 Eighth Ave. South, Apt. 1, for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
May 1
• Erin M. Eversoll, 37, was arrested at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fourth-degree theft, shoplifting over $300 not exceeding $750.
• Johnny M. Luther Jr., 43, was arrested at 3131 Roosevelt St., for assault, no injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.