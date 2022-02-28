Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
JAN. 30
• Merle L. Turkle, 65, was charged at 19th Avenue Northwest and Springdale Drive with operating while intoxicated, first offense.
• Luis J. Flores Moreno, 36, was charged in the 500 block of Second Avenue South with two counts of interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.
• Kelley W. Nystrom, 41, was charged in the 2200 block of Garfield Street with trespassing and interference with official acts.
• Jordan T. Woosley, 30, was charged in the 500 block of North Second Street with trespassing.
• Charles A. Everson, 39, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue North.
JAN. 31
• Thomas O. Noble, 32, was arrested on two warrants in the 1400 block of North Fourth Street.
• Shannon M. Stoddard, 37, was charged with driving while barred, habitual offender, in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South.
• John M. Milder, 41, was arrested on two warrants in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South.
• Edward Mena Jr., 31, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury.
FEB. 1
• Jason P. Miller, 31, was charged in the 1500 block of Lincoln Way with contempt, violation of no-contact order, false imprisonment and domestic abuse-assault, third or subsequent offense.
• Roy Molina, 28, was charged in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue South with driving while barred.
FEB. 2
• Tonisha C. O’Meara, 34, was charged in the 1800 block of North Seventh Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief and assault.
• Jason J. Miller, 21, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury.
• Demonta W. Francis, 27, was charged in the 900 block of South 14th Street with reckless driving, striking fixtures on a highway, eluding, failure to have a valid license or permit and interference with official acts.
FEB. 3
• Dustin L. McCormack, 37, was charged in the 900 block of North Fourth Street with operating while intoxicated, first offense.
• Fabian L. C. McCoy, 28, was charged in the 200 block of 20th Avenue North with possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, and trafficking stolen weapons.
• Ronnie D. Savochka Jr., 53, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of 18th Place.
• Jessica L.A. Lane, 34, was charged in the 2700 block of South 25th Street with violation of a no-contact order.
• Isaac Rowden, 25, was charged in the 2700 block of South 25th Street with contempt, violation of a no-contact order.
FEB. 9
• Jason M. Champagne, 20, was charged in the 1100 block of South 12th Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
• Krista L. Gibson, 55, was arrested in the 200 block of Myra Place on two warrants.
FEB. 10
• Richard T. Lewis, 30, was charged in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue North with possession of marijuana and domestic abuse-assault, second offense.
FEB. 11
• Matthew L. Soibel, 38, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury.
FEB. 12
• Michael Wright, 55, was charged in the 400 block of Third Avenue South with intent to manufacture/deliver meth.
• Darla J. Holcombe, 44, was arrested in the 900 block of 14th Avenue South on a warrant.
• Alexander L. Scott, 43, was charged at 92 Main Ave. with public intoxication, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.
• Wesley D. Brundage, 33, was charged in the 2700 block of South 25th Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to manufacture/deliver meth.
• Kasey D. Ludvigsen, 32, was charged at 901 S. Fourth St. with trespassing.
FEB. 13
• MacKenzie D. Jensen, 33, was arrested on two warrants in the 1700 block of Lincoln Way.
FEB. 14
• Terry R. Palmer, 37, was arrested on a warrant at 78 31st Ave. North.
• Vanessa M. Alvarez, 36, was charged in the 2700 block of South 25th Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and fifth-degree theft.
• Andrew E. Higgins, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Eighth Avenue South.
FEB. 16
• Danny C. Collins, 57, was charged at 901 S. Fourth St., with trespassing.
• Martin J. Cossman, 58, was charged at 901 S. Fourth St., with public intoxication.
• Terrell J. McLoyd, 31, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
• Aundrea R. Findley, 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
