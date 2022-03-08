Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
FEB. 17
• Amanda D. Williams, 39, was arrested in the 700 block of South 12th Street on a warrant.
• Lloyd I. Paschal III, 52, was arrested in the 2000 bock of McKinley Street on a warrant.
• Bradley D. Bush, 46, was arrested in the 300 block of First Avenue on a warrant.
• Carl J. Curtis, 60, was arrested in the 800 block of South Fourth Street on a warrant.
• Spencer J. Smith, 32, was arrested in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Street on a warrant.
• Steven B. Valdez Jr., 32, was arrested in the 1700 block of Manufacturing Drive on a warrant and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third offense.
FEB. 18
• Crystal E. Herman, 31, was arrested in the 800 block of 13th Avenue North on a bench warrant.
• Payton R. Chapman, 21, was arrested on two warrants in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue South.
• Dustin J. Taylor, 30, was charged at Second Avenue South and Sixth Street with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Sebastian M, Wade, 27, was arrested in the 2700 block of South 19th Street on a bench warrant.
FEB. 19
• Kevin C. M. Taylor, 18, was charged in the 1800 block of 27th Avenue South with first-degree harassment, domestic abuse-assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cade D. Vanbuskirk, 18, was charged with driving while license suspended, denied or revoked and interference with official acts in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
• Drew M. Gambleton, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of South Fourth Street on a warrant.
• Christopher L. Bell, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Third Avenue South.
• Patrick A. Taitt II, 37, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Riverview Drive.
FEB. 20
• Sean P. McCrudden, 46, was charged in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, third offense.
• Melanie N. Clark, 31, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness in the 1600 block of Camanche Avenue.
FEB. 21
• Bryan L. Clary Jr., 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and second-degree theft in the 900 block of South 14th Street.
• Alex J. Wailand, 22, was charged with interference with official acts and was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue South.
FEB. 22
• Martin J. Cossman, 58, was charged at 901 S. Fourth St. with public intoxication.
• Gaige O. Tague, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue South.
FEB. 23
• Robyn D. Molumby, 46, was charged with driving while barred, habitual offender, and possession of a controlled substance at First Avenue and South Second Street.
• Amanda D. Williams, 39, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
FEB. 25
• Julian R. Miller, 28, was charged with trespassing at 901 S. Fourth St.
• David J,. Beaird, 20, was charged in the 2700 block of South 25th Street with interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.
• Jason A. Manning, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue North.
• Jennifer C. Stoecker, 42, was arrested on a warrant in the 2300 block of Lincoln Way.
FEB. 26
• Zachary T. McDivitt, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue South.
• Lori A. Winkler, 49, was charged with public intoxication and assault on persons in certain occupations in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South.
FEB. 27
• Danny C. Collins, 57, was charged with trespass at 901 S. Fourth St.
FEB. 28
• Dawn M. Anthony, 50, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
MARCH 1
• Bridget M. Driver, 52, was charged with public intoxication in the 2600 block of North Third Street.
• Richard A. Zimmerman, 43, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of 10th Avenue South.
MARCH 2
• Emrico J. Williams, 36, was charged with trespass in the 500 block of North Third Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.