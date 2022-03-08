clinton police car, black

Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

FEB. 17

• Amanda D. Williams, 39, was arrested in the 700 block of South 12th Street on a warrant.

• Lloyd I. Paschal III, 52, was arrested in the 2000 bock of McKinley Street on a warrant.

• Bradley D. Bush, 46, was arrested in the 300 block of First Avenue on a warrant.

• Carl J. Curtis, 60, was arrested in the 800 block of South Fourth Street on a warrant.

• Spencer J. Smith, 32, was arrested in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Street on a warrant.

• Steven B. Valdez Jr., 32, was arrested in the 1700 block of Manufacturing Drive on a warrant and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third offense.

FEB. 18

• Crystal E. Herman, 31, was arrested in the 800 block of 13th Avenue North on a bench warrant.

• Payton R. Chapman, 21, was arrested on two warrants in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue South.

• Dustin J. Taylor, 30, was charged at Second Avenue South and Sixth Street with driving while barred, habitual offender.

• Sebastian M, Wade, 27, was arrested in the 2700 block of South 19th Street on a bench warrant.

FEB. 19

• Kevin C. M. Taylor, 18, was charged in the 1800 block of 27th Avenue South with first-degree harassment, domestic abuse-assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Cade D. Vanbuskirk, 18, was charged with driving while license suspended, denied or revoked and interference with official acts in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

• Drew M. Gambleton, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of South Fourth Street on a warrant.

• Christopher L. Bell, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Third Avenue South.

• Patrick A. Taitt II, 37, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Riverview Drive.

FEB. 20

• Sean P. McCrudden, 46, was charged in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, third offense.

• Melanie N. Clark, 31, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness in the 1600 block of Camanche Avenue.

FEB. 21

• Bryan L. Clary Jr., 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and second-degree theft in the 900 block of South 14th Street.

• Alex J. Wailand, 22, was charged with interference with official acts and was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue South.

FEB. 22

• Martin J. Cossman, 58, was charged at 901 S. Fourth St. with public intoxication.

• Gaige O. Tague, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue South.

FEB. 23

• Robyn D. Molumby, 46, was charged with driving while barred, habitual offender, and possession of a controlled substance at First Avenue and South Second Street.

• Amanda D. Williams, 39, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.

FEB. 25

• Julian R. Miller, 28, was charged with trespassing at 901 S. Fourth St.

• David J,. Beaird, 20, was charged in the 2700 block of South 25th Street with interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.

• Jason A. Manning, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue North.

• Jennifer C. Stoecker, 42, was arrested on a warrant in the 2300 block of Lincoln Way.

FEB. 26

• Zachary T. McDivitt, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue South.

• Lori A. Winkler, 49, was charged with public intoxication and assault on persons in certain occupations in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South.

FEB. 27

• Danny C. Collins, 57, was charged with trespass at 901 S. Fourth St.

FEB. 28

• Dawn M. Anthony, 50, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

MARCH 1

• Bridget M. Driver, 52, was charged with public intoxication in the 2600 block of North Third Street.

• Richard A. Zimmerman, 43, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of 10th Avenue South.

MARCH 2

• Emrico J. Williams, 36, was charged with trespass in the 500 block of North Third Street.

