Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Dec. 25 

• Kelly S. Gustafson, 49, was charged at 2810 N. Fourth St. with possessing drug paraphernalia. 

Dec. 26 

• Derrick A. Bailey, 38, was arrested at 1847 27th Ave. South on a bench warrant. 

• Bryan R. Carr, 34, was charged in the 300 block of 14th Avenue North with operating while under the influence, first offense. 

• Anthony S. Gonzales, 27, was charged at South Bluff Boulevard and Second Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia. 

• Lucas L. Traver, 40, was arrested in the 2300 block of Sabula Avenue on a bench warrant. 

Dec. 27 

• John T. Carvell Jr., 29, was charged at 844 12th Ave. South with fifth-degree theft. 

• Tonisha C. O'Meara, 34, was charged at 1803 N. Seventh St. with assault. 

Dec. 28

• Doria M. Varnado, 33, was charged at Allied Waste, 2105 Lincoln Way, with public intoxication, first offense. 

Dec. 29 

• Melissa J. Geisler, 39, was charged in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way with driving while license denied or revoked. 

• Nelson T. Grismore II, 36, was arrested at Collis, 2005 S. 19th St., on a bench warrant. 

• Tonya M. Long, 42, was arrested at 156 N. Fifth St. on a bench warrant. 

Dec. 30 

• Jackie L. Collins, 45, was arrested at 1421 S. Bluff Blvd. on an out-of-county warrant. 

• Frances A. Moore, 62, was arrested at Jewel Osco, 1307 N. Second St., on an in-county warrant. 

• Jordan L. Snyder, 36, was arrested in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue North on an in-county warrant. 

• Levi B. Walters, 26, was arrested at 370 22nd Place on a bench warrant. 

Dec. 31 

• A 17-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense. 

• Jamie L. Ervin, 38, was charged at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., with possession of a controlled substance, second offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

• Jahkiah J. Evans, 20, was charged at Woodland Drive and 13th Avenue North with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

• Morgen M. Firrell, 25, was charged at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., with trespassing, refusing to vacate. 

• Chad J. Moeller Jr., 31, was charged at Clinton Marina and RV Park, 511 Riverview Drive, with disorderly conduct, fighting. 

Jan. 1 

• Denzel D. Franklin, 26, was charged at 2214 McKinley St., Apt. 4, with domestic abuse-assault, third or subsequent offense. 

Jan. 4 

• Aaron M. Brown, 45, was arrested in the 400 block of Third Avenue North on an out-of-county warrant. 

• Valerie J. Reed, 36, was charged at South Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense. 

• Darrius D. Robinson, 28, was arrested at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 118, on a bench warrant. 

Jan. 5 

 • Joshua W. Jentz, 30, was arrested at 2100 Pershing Blvd. on an out-of-county warrant. 
 
• Norman Mitchell, 45, was charged in the 800 block of 11th Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and arrested on an out-of-county warrant. 

