Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Dec. 25
• Kelly S. Gustafson, 49, was charged at 2810 N. Fourth St. with possessing drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 26
• Derrick A. Bailey, 38, was arrested at 1847 27th Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Bryan R. Carr, 34, was charged in the 300 block of 14th Avenue North with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Anthony S. Gonzales, 27, was charged at South Bluff Boulevard and Second Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lucas L. Traver, 40, was arrested in the 2300 block of Sabula Avenue on a bench warrant.
Dec. 27
• John T. Carvell Jr., 29, was charged at 844 12th Ave. South with fifth-degree theft.
• Tonisha C. O'Meara, 34, was charged at 1803 N. Seventh St. with assault.
Dec. 28
• Doria M. Varnado, 33, was charged at Allied Waste, 2105 Lincoln Way, with public intoxication, first offense.
Dec. 29
• Melissa J. Geisler, 39, was charged in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way with driving while license denied or revoked.
• Nelson T. Grismore II, 36, was arrested at Collis, 2005 S. 19th St., on a bench warrant.
• Tonya M. Long, 42, was arrested at 156 N. Fifth St. on a bench warrant.
Dec. 30
• Jackie L. Collins, 45, was arrested at 1421 S. Bluff Blvd. on an out-of-county warrant.
• Frances A. Moore, 62, was arrested at Jewel Osco, 1307 N. Second St., on an in-county warrant.
• Jordan L. Snyder, 36, was arrested in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue North on an in-county warrant.
• Levi B. Walters, 26, was arrested at 370 22nd Place on a bench warrant.
Dec. 31
• A 17-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Jamie L. Ervin, 38, was charged at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., with possession of a controlled substance, second offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jahkiah J. Evans, 20, was charged at Woodland Drive and 13th Avenue North with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Morgen M. Firrell, 25, was charged at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., with trespassing, refusing to vacate.
• Chad J. Moeller Jr., 31, was charged at Clinton Marina and RV Park, 511 Riverview Drive, with disorderly conduct, fighting.
Jan. 1
• Denzel D. Franklin, 26, was charged at 2214 McKinley St., Apt. 4, with domestic abuse-assault, third or subsequent offense.
Jan. 4
• Aaron M. Brown, 45, was arrested in the 400 block of Third Avenue North on an out-of-county warrant.
• Valerie J. Reed, 36, was charged at South Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
• Darrius D. Robinson, 28, was arrested at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 118, on a bench warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.