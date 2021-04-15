Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
March 24
• Keyla S. Brown, 25, was charged at Bluff Elementary School, 1421 S. Bluff Blvd., with violating a compulsory education mediation agreement, first offense.
April 2
• Abigail N. Hartmann, 38, was arrested at First Avenue and North Fourth Street on a bench warrant.
• Nicholas J. Hebdon, 32, was arrested at 1423 Prospect Ave. on a bench warrant.
• Kyle R. Tucker, 25, was charged in the 200 block of 11th Avenue North with operating while under the influence, first offense.
April 3
• Nathaniel Brooks, 34, was charged at 1155 14th Ave. Northwest, Apt. 17, with interference with official acts.
• Marcus A. Hook, 26, was arrested at 68 20th Ave. North on an in-county warrant.
• Garrett M. Robb, 26, was arrested at 724 Albany Court on a bench warrant.
April 4
• Ryan P. Cushing, 41, was charged at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Ian W. Graham, 26, was arrested at 840 11th Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Stephanie N. Hagen, 24, was charged at Pershing Boulevard and 17th Avenue North with driving while barred.
• Timothy M. Johnson, 53, was arrested at the bike path gazebo on Main Avenue on a bench warrant.
• Veronica M. White, 29, was arrested at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, on three in-county warrants.
April 5
• Heather L. Heath, 22, was arrested in the 1300 block of Harrison Drive on a bench warrant.
April 6
• Jeremy K. Farrell, 35, was arrested in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue North on a bench warrant.
April 7
• Daniel J. Mitchell, 23, was arrested at 1716 Roosevelt St. on an out-of-county warrant.
• Kiyon K. Orr, 40, was arrested at 125 N. Fifth St. on an out-of-county warrant.
April 8
• Lavoyd L. Jones, 35, was charged in the 1700 block of North Second Street with driving while barred, habitual offender.
April 9
• Daryn J. Anderson, 36, was charged at 2208 McKinley St., Apt. 6, with violation of a no-contact/protective order.
• Nichole M. Atha, 40, was charged at Riverview Drive by the tennis courts with public intoxication.
• Tyra T. Taylor, 27, was charged at 2208 McKinley St., Apt. 6, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and arrested on an in-county warrant.
April 14
• Nichole M. Atha, 40, was charged at Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincoln Way, with assault, no injury.
• Gabrielle S. Cox, 20, was arrested at the Victory Center Women’s Shelter, 100 Sixth Ave. North, on an out-of-county warrant.
