Oct. 30
• Kareem A. Gray, 40, was arrested in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue South on a bench warrant. • Delinda M. Robbins, 32, was arrested at Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., on an in-county arrest warrant.
Oct. 31
• Michael G. Bowes, 71, was arrested at Le Feria, 116 Fifth Ave. South, for public intoxication. • David S. McClish, 58, was arrested at Walgreens, 1905 N. Second St., for public intoxication. • Troy A. Murphy, 48, was arrested at 717 S. Second St., Apt. 207, for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
Nov. 1
• Holly M. Hansen, 26, was arrested in the 1000 block of 13th Avenue North for public intoxication. • David S. McClish, 58, was arrested at Clinton BP, 119 19th Ave. North, for public intoxication.
Nov. 2
• Bobby E. Bell Jr., 50, was arrested at 1031 Sixth Ave. North for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness. • Joey L. Glover, 51, was arrested at 1724 S. Bluff Blvd. for operating while under the influence, first offense. • Daniel F. Murphy, 45, was arrested at 208 Ninth Ave. North for fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Nov. 3
• James M. Newsom, 52, was arrested at Nottingham West Apartments, 2715 S. 18th St., for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and leaving the scene of accident. • Brandon T. Myers, 44, was arrested at Liberty Avenue and 24th Place for operating while under the influence, first offense.
Nov. 4
• Thomas J. Trevarthen, 32, was arrested at Holiday Inn Express, 2800 S. 25th St., for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin.
Nov. 5
• Luke M. Lathrop, 34, was arrested at 1804 N. Second St. for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness. • Trisha J. Leprevost, 31, was arrested at 222 Fifth Ave. North for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness. • Daniel F. Murphy, 45, was arrested at Pershing Boulevard and 10th Avenue North for an in county arrest warrant. • Billy E. Stage, 37, was arrested at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., on a bench warrant.
Nov. 6
• James D. Hammond Sr., 55, was arrested at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincolnway, on an in-county arrest warrant. • Jennifer C. Stoecker, 41, was arrested in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South on two counts on an in-county arrest warrant and one count on an out-of-county arrest warrant.
