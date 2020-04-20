April 2
• Alexander L. Caes, 25, was arrested at EZ Coin Laundry, 309 Buell Ave., for possession of a controlled substance, heroin.
April 5
• Jeffery Q. Evans, 35, was arrested in the 400 block of Ninth Avenue South for domestic abuse assault, third offense, cause bodily injury/mental illness.
April 7
• Scott A. Plots, 24, was arrested at the North Bridge, 19th Avenue North and Roosevelt Street for second-degree theft and eluding.
• Roy G. Thompson, 61, was arrested in the 300 block of North Second Street for operating while under the influence, first offense.
April 10
• Stefon B. Saunders, 22, was arrested at 445 Eighth Ave. South for disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
• Austin D. Young, 44, was arrested at 445 Eighth Ave. South for disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
