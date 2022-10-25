MAQUOKETA – The lights were dimmed in the conference room on the second floor of the Maquoketa Fire Station as 20 representatives of regional law enforcement agencies watched police officers deal with one crisis after another on the screen at the front.
One of the more compelling scenes involved a young woman named Kendra who sat precariously on the ledge of a highway bridge as traffic zoomed by on the road below her. Drug-addicted and hopeless, her initial response to the two men who approached her was apprehension, fear and distrust.
But after San Antonio police officers Ernie Stevens and Joe Smarro, founding members of the department’s Mental Health Unit, took some time to talk with her, listen to her and reassure her, she came off the ledge and accepted their offer for help.
The scenario in the HBO documentary “Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops,” was one to which the people in the room could relate, whether they work in patrol, dispatch or corrections. Often law enforcement officials are the first responders in situations that are not criminal cases but rather mental health crises, noted Jim Kraker, Jackson County chief deputy sheriff. Those situations require knowledge in deescalation and conflict resolution, among other things.
“It’s a problem nationally,” Kraker said of more people experiencing mental health issues being the subject of police calls. “We want to build our understanding of people in crisis and dealing with mental illness and our changing role and responsibility.”
That was the impetus for the five-day, 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training that took place in Maquoketa recently.
Twenty people attended the training, including five Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, two Jackson County detention officers, two Maquoketa police officers, one Maquoketa dispatcher, two Bellevue police officers, four Clinton County detention officers, two Clinton County dispatchers, and two Cedar County Sheriff’s Office representatives.
It is one of five annual trainings that will be done over the next three years in Eastern Iowa by Solution Point, a San Antonio-based company founded by Smarro and Jess Trevino, who also worked on the San Antonio police department’s Mental Health Unit.
Among the topics covered were active listening, mental health laws, various mood and personality disorders, suicide intervention, threat assessments and more.
The way these cases are handled can differ greatly from a call about vandalism or a robbery, for example. People experiencing distress compounded by a mental health challenge might be more paranoid or in a delusional state that requires different tactics, such as more active listening, understanding signs of someone in mental distress, etc.
Taught by two retired police officers, Jon Sabo and Michelle White, the training is a crucial resource for law enforcement in an area historically just briefly touched upon in initial training at the academy.
“The current reality is that we need to equip our people with more skills and resources in this area,” Kraker said.
When Lori Elam, CEO of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region, saw the HBO documentary, it struck a chord.
“We knew this was something we needed to try and bring here,” she said.
A three-year contract will provide five trainings a year in the region, which includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
