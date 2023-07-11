DEWITT — DeWitt Parks & Recreation will host the DeWitt Crossroads Triathlons presented by First Central State Bank.
A youth triathlon for athletes ages 6-8 will be July 21 at DeWitt Aquatic Center, 1000 14th St. This event will begin at 6 p.m. This sold-out event will feature each child swimming, bicycling, and running age-appropriate distances. Age group prizes will be awarded.
On July 22, the adult triathlon will be begin at 8 a.m. This event begins at Lake Killdeer, where athletes will swim 500 yards, bicycle 15 miles and run 3.1 miles. Each triathlete will finish at Central DeWitt High School. The top three male and female finishers will each win prize money. Age group prizes will also be awarded.
These two family friendly events feature athletes from six states. The sold-out youth event will have 100 athletes competing. The adult triathlon will host approximately 200 athletes. Both events are led entirely by a group of community volunteers.
The first DeWitt Crossroads Triathlon was held in 2003. Due to a leadership change, no event was held in 2015. DeWitt Parks & Recreation took over race management in 2016. No event was held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
DeWitt Crossroads Youth Triathlon was first held in 2018. No event was held in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year will be the fifth year DeWitt Crossroads Youth Triathlon. This event has sold out every year it has been offered.
For more information, go to https://parks.cityofdewittiowa.org/
