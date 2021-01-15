CLINTON — An indoor climate controlled facility is coming to Clinton, at the site of the former Paul‘s Discount store in Clinton.
Crosstown Storage has been in business for about 3 1/2 years, owner Troy Thede said. He co-owns the business with Rick Trull and Mike Schmidt. They are currently in Maquoketa and branching out to Clinton, Thede said.
“I drove by one day and saw the for sale sign,” Thede said. “And I thought what a great spot, what a great location. The grounds are good here. Kind of did a little bit of research in Clinton and there was no climate control in Clinton. So I thought there was a definite need. So that was kind of how we approached it.”
Thede noted they started looking at the location in December 2019. With COVID-19, the process was delayed. They bought the building Sept. 1. Thede on Monday said he anticipated they were within one week of rentals. There are 191 units at the facility ranging from 60 square feet to 240 square feet, he said.
Thede said the business’s main focus has been preparing the facility. He anticipates doing more public relations and getting the word out for the business after it is ready to open for the community.
“I’m hoping they need a business like this because there is no climate controlled, nothing like this around the area,” Thede said. “Most large communities have some type of a climate controlled facility. And Clinton doesn’t. So I think it will be a nice amenity for the city to have. And we’ve retooled the whole Paul’s building so it’s better than it just sitting here empty.”
The security to the building will be tight, Thede said. The building will require a key entry like a credit card key entry, he said. The cameras and lights are automated so they will be on when people are in the building and will turn off automatically. The site will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. An individual will not be able to enter the building unless they have a storage facility, Thede added.
Clinton Crosstown Storage is located at 1940 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
