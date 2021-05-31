CLINTON — In December 1918, the Clinton Park Board set aside a parcel of land in Riverview Park at the east end of Fifth Avenue South for a Clinton County World War I Veterans Memorial.
After nearly 100 years on the river front, the bronze of the memorial statue had oxidized and developed a green patina. Its restoration was a project that cost about $37,000 and united many Clinton County organizations, said Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke during a rededication ceremony Monday.
In 1919, the City’s Park Board requested that the Daughters of the American Revolution oversee the creation of a World War I memorial. Two prominent American sculptors, Larado Taft and Leonard Crunelle, began work on the statue in May of that year, according to the Clinton History Club.
Taft visited Clinton several times while completing design work and thought the site selected for the memorial was one of the most scenic river front views in America.
The estimated cost for designing and completing the 1919 Veterans Memorial was $50,000, the equivalent of about $900,000 today.
In May of 1923, DAR had raised about $25,000. The final cost of the statue was around $35,000. The memorial was dedicated June 14, 1930.
The memorial sat at street level on Fifth Avenue South for nearly 46 years and experienced high water several times, according to the History Club. In 1976, the Clinton County World War I Veterans Memorial was temporarily removed from its original 1930 site while the city constructed a levee.
Dedication was held Memorial Day 2001 for the two large granite obelisks located near the WWI Veterans Memorial. The obelisks contain the names of 232 service members from Clinton County that were either killed in action or missing in action during World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
The obelisks were purchased from Miller Brothers Monument Company of Iowa City. The estimated cost of the two obelisks was approximately $55,000. All of the money was raised from private donations.
On April 5, 2018, the WWI Centennial Commission designated the Clinton County WWI Veterans Memorial a National WWI Centennial Memorial. The Centennial Commission also awarded a grant of $2,000 for restoration work. Only three World War I memorial sites in Iowa have this special designation.
A contract was signed with Conservation of Sculpture & Objects Studio from Forest Park, Illinois in April 2019 to clean and renovate the memorial using a laser cleaning process. The memorial was the first outdoor art object that the company restored using that technology.
The History Club wrote various grants to help fund the memorial restoration project in cooperation with the City of Clinton, Clinton American Legion Post 110, Clinton AMVETS Post 26, and the Lawrence Van Hook Chapter of the Daughters of the American Legion.
New markers at the site honor Clinton County’s Medal of Honor recipients, William B. Mayes who fought in the Civil War, and Salvatore A. Giunta, whose family ran a grocery store on South Second Street in Clinton. Giunta now lives in Colorado.
Brooke encouraged the public to visit the monument to reflect on the people of Clinton County who lost their lives fighting for this county. Say their names, Brooke said, “Because when we say their name, they live on.”
