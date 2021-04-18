CLINTON — When the Clinton High School Hall of Honor Committee needed a caterer for its luncheon last week, it had to look no farther than a wing of the high school.
The CHS culinary arts department planned, prepared and served a lunch for more than 80 people Friday in the high school gymnasium before eight alumni were honored in Vernon Cook Theater for their accomplishments.
The class prepared for two weeks for the meal, instructor Kaitlyn Kenady said Friday morning as students scurried in and out of the gym setting up tables and readying the serving line.
The students searched for appropriate recipes and tested them, Kenady said. They did a trial run of the luncheon and taste tested everything.
Introductory classes put together the table settings and waited tables Friday morning.
"It's a real world scenario ... for them to practice," Kenady said. The culinary arts department is honored to cater the event, she said.
Superintendent Gary DeLacy asked the department to cater the event two years ago for the Hall of Honor inaugural event. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID concerns.
COVID reduced the size of the crowd to about 85, Kenady said. About 130 attended the 2019 event.
This is the only event the culinary department has catered this year, Kenady said. Usually it caters a choir dinner at the end of the year, prom and luncheons for groups outside of school.
The department operates a cafe in the high school, serving meals to staff and the community for a fee nearly every Friday. But not this year.
"We really had to prep the kids, and they're doing quite well," Kenady said.
In 2019, awards were presented during the luncheon, but the clacking of plates as they were collected from tables proved to be a little distracting, Kenady said.
For 2021, students served the meal in the gym, and then cleaned up after diners moved to the theater to hear speeches from Hall of Honor recipients.
Students created creme de la crumb Italian green salad, lasagne al forno, chicken parmigiana, oven-roasted carrots and creamy mushroom risotto for the meal. Dessert plates attractively displayed tiramisu-filled cannoli shells, double chocolate cake balls and strawberries.
