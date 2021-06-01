FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council supports the city advertising for bids for an Eighth Street improvement project.
The council approved a motion last week to advertise bid for the Eighth Street roadway improvements project. The city plans to advertise two separate dates in June with bid letting scheduled for June 16, Interim City Administrator Dan Clark said.
The City of Fulton was awarded a Community Development Block Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity as a result of the closing of the city’s revolving loan fund. The grant award is for Eighth Street roadway improvements along with curb and sidewalk improvements.
The original scope approved by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity entailed 1,980 linear feet of road resurfacing and paving along Eighth Street from 14th Avenue to 20th Avenue. Additionally, a new combination concrete curb and gutter was proposed to be constructed, along with the removal and replacement of existing sidewalk and construction sidewalk ramps at the intersections and correcting surface drainage deficiencies by improving storm water inlets and storm sewer pipe.
The project estimate was about $940,000, Clark noted. The city could not match the $600,000 needed to complete the full project, Clark said.
“I went back, asked DCEO if they would allow us to make the project a little bit smaller,” Clark said. “So what we’re proposing is to still, we’ll still have the blacktop overlay for Eighth Street. We’ll have the valve adjustments, the manhole adjustments. We just won’t do the curb and gutter. There will be a little bit of sidewalk work and stuff like that where we have to do ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act).”
This reduces the estimated total cost of the project to about $450,000, Clark said. The city would need to cover about $100,000 to complete the project, Clark said.
“We have a street improvement fund of about $350,000,” Clark said. “We’ll take that balance out of there and we’re not depleting our funds trying to do a huge project. I think we still get a nice road out of it.”
Ideally, Clark would love to have the curb and gutter as part of the project, he said. The project just got very expensive, he said. The city is still going to try and alleviate the water issues as best as it can, Clark stated.
A lot of people drive the Eighth Street road to work, Alderwoman Barb Mask noted.
The road will “drive real nice” when the road work is completed, Clark said.
